LENZ Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor and Medical Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ™ (aceclidine ophthalmologic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia in adults, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor and medical conferences, including presentations featuring VIZZ at Academy 2025 presented by the American Academy of Optometry.

Citi’s 2025 BioPharma Back to School Conference

Date: September 2-3, 2025

Location: Boston, MA

Format: Fireside chat at 9:45am EDT (live audio webcast) and 1x1 investor meetings

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 4, 2025

Location: New York City, NY

Format: Fireside chat at 1:35pm EDT (live audio webcast) and 1x1 investor meetings

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9, 2025

Location: New York City, NY

Format: Company presentation at 11:00am EDT (live audio webcast) and 1x1 investor meetings

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 10, 2025

Location: New York City, NY

Format: Fireside chat at 10:00am EDT (live audio webcast) and 1x1 investor meetings

Live audio webcasts will also be available on the LENZ Therapeutics website at www.LENZ-tx.com in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the event.

Academy 2025 Boston presented by the American Academy of Optometry



Title: Efficacy and Performance Measures for Presbyopia Treatment with Aceclidine 1.44% Ophthalmic Solution Format: Oral podium presentation Presenter: Jason Miller, OD Day/Time: October 8, 2025; 9:30am EDT Session: P-01 Clinical Optics and Biometry (Room 257 A/B); 8:15am-9:45am EDT Location: Thomas Michael M. Convention and Exhibition Center; Boston, MA Title: Clinical Confirmation of Optimal Pupil Size for Miotic Treatment of Presbyopia Format: Poster presentation Presenter: Milton Hom, OD Day/Time: October 9, 2025; 4:30pm-6:30pm EDT Session: POS-01 Scientific Program Poster Session (Exhibit Hall) Location: Thomas Michael M. Convention and Exhibition Center; Boston, MA

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the inevitable loss of near vision associated with aging. It impacts the daily lives of nearly all people over the age of 45. As people age, the crystalline lens in their eyes gradually hardens and becomes less able to change shape. This loss of elasticity of the lens reduces the ability of the lens to focus incoming light from near objects onto the retina. Adults over age 50 lose, on average, 1.5 lines of near vision every six years. Although the progression of presbyopia is gradual, presbyopes often experience an abrupt change in their daily life as the symptoms become more pronounced starting in their mid-40s, when reading glasses or other corrective aids are suddenly necessary to read text or conduct close-up work. Presbyopia is typically self-diagnosed and self-managed with over-the-counter reading glasses, or managed, after evaluation by an ECP, with prescription reading or bifocal glasses or multifocal contact lenses.

About VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%

VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44% is a once-daily eye drop developed to restore clear near vision for up to 10 hours. Aceclidine is the sole active ingredient in VIZZ and provides rapid and durable near vision improvement. VIZZ is preservative-free and provided in single-dose vials. VIZZ is a predominantly pupil selective miotic that interacts with the iris with minimal ciliary muscle stimulation. VIZZ causes contraction of the iris sphincter muscle, resulting in a pinhole effect that extends depth of focus to improve vision. For more information, please visit www.VIZZ.com.

VIZZ Indication and Important Safety Information

INDICATION

VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44% is a prescription eye drop used to treat age-related blurry near vision (presbyopia) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use VIZZ if allergic to any of the ingredients.

To help avoid potential eye injury or contamination of the product, do not allow the vial tip to touch the eye or any surfaces. Discard the opened vial immediately after use.

Contact lenses should be removed before using VIZZ. After dosing, contact lenses can be reinserted after 10 minutes.

If using more than one topical eye medication, the medicines should be administered at least 5 minutes apart.

Temporary dim or dark vision may be experienced after using VIZZ. Do not drive or operate machinery if vision is not clear.

Seek immediate medical care if sudden onset of flashing lights, floaters, or vision loss is experienced.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common reported adverse reactions of participants were instillation site irritation (20%), dim vision (16%), and headache (13%). Adverse reactions reported in >5% of participants were conjunctival hyperemia (8%) and ocular hyperemia (7%). The majority of adverse reactions were mild, transient, and self-resolving.

For additional information, please see the full Prescribing Information available at www.VIZZ.com/full-prescribing-information.pdf

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ™ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.VIZZ.com and www.LENZ-tx.com.

