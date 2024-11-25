SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

November 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two upcoming investor conferences in December.

David Roberts, President, will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST.

He is also scheduled to present at the Stifel “MedTech Madness” West Coast Bus Tour at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, CA on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 11:45 AM PST.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact:
Gregory Manker
Director, Business Development & Investor Relations
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-362-1260
gmanker@lemaitre.com

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Weeks Bridge of Harvard University
Job Creations
Massachusetts Increases Life Sciences Investment by $500M Over 10 Years
November 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Flexing on the Competition? Smaller Companies Get Higher Marks for Flexibility
November 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Arrows on a concrete wall. Red arrow, right direction. Stairs. Leadership concept. Team. Business Finance Background
Business
5 Reasons Biogen’s Shares Have Dropped 36% in 2024
November 13, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong