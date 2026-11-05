LeMaitre Q3 2026 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants, and services, today reported Q3 2026 results, announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25/share, and provided guidance.

Q3 2026:

Sales $68.0mm, +11% (+12% organic) vs. Q3 2025

Gross margin 71.7% (-360bps, +90 bps vs. adjusted)

Op. expenses $31.0mm (+21%, +18% vs. adjusted)

Op. income $17.7mm (-13%, +5% vs. adjusted)

Op. margin 26%

EPS $0.65 (-14%, +5% vs. adjusted)

Cash up $13.5mm sequentially to $390mm at 9/30/2026





Grafts (+20%) and shunts (+14%) drove Q3 growth. Artegraft sales increased 18%. EMEA sales increased by 18%, Americas 9%, and APAC 5%. 12% organic growth was comprised of 7% price and 5% units.

Gross margin of 71.7% was up 90 bps (vs. adjusted) due to higher ASPs and operational efficiencies. Operating expenses increased 18% (vs. adjusted) due to Q3 2025 belt-tightening. Headcount of 678 increased 7% versus 9/30/2025 while rep count increased 13% to 171.

In October, the company acquired certain vascular assets from B. Braun for $19.2mm. These polyester and silver-coated grafts, valve cutters and vein strippers recorded sales of $9.4mm in 2025, all outside of North America. Sales will transition into LeMaitre’s channel over the next 18-24 months as B. Braun’s customer contracts conclude or transfer to LeMaitre. During this transition, LeMaitre will receive a portion of the profits on B. Braun-originated sales.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “We expect 2026 to be another year of healthy sales (+11%) and EPS growth (+18%). Biologics continue to drive sales due to Artegraft’s international launch and the continued growth of RestoreFlow Allografts. The acquired B. Braun products will strengthen our core vascular portfolio while leveraging our expanding 31-country sales force.”

Business Outlook

Q4 2026 Guidance Full Year 2026 Guidance Sales $69.9mm - $71.9mm

(Mid $70.9mm, +10%, +11% org.) $274.8mm - $276.8mm

(Mid $275.8mm, +11%, +11% org.) Gross Margin 72.1% 72.1% Op. Income $18.8mm - $20.2mm

(Mid $19.5mm, +4%) $74.6mm - $76.1mm

(Mid $75.4mm, +11%, +17% adj.) Op. Margin (Mid) 27% 27% EPS $0.70 - $0.75

(Mid $0.73, +7%) $2.77 - $2.82

(Mid $2.80, +11%, +18% adj.)

* The top- and bottom-line impacts of the newly acquired B. Braun products are reflected in this Business Outlook. LeMaitre anticipates recording ~$150,000 of Q4 2026 B. Braun product sales and break-even operating income impact.

** 2025 results include a Q3 non-recurring benefit from the Employee Retention Tax Credit. Non-GAAP adjusted figures exclude this benefit. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included.

Quarterly Dividend

On October 27, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.25/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 3, 2026, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2026.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 19, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 18, 2027, unless extended by the Board.



Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP financial performance measures. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic" or “adjusted.” The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. Additionally, the Company has provided percentages for Q3 2026 operating income, gross margin, operating expense and EPS, as well as operating income and EPS guidance, adjusted to exclude the effects of the employee retention tax credit received in 2025. Management believes that viewing growth in these measures excluding those effects provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, our ability to maintain historic levels of profit growth; our ability to increase the selling prices of our products; the status of our regulatory approvals, compliance with regulatory requirements, and the potential for adverse regulatory findings or enforcement actions arising from inspections, audits, or other regulatory reviews, affecting our ability to market and sell our products domestically and internationally; our ability to source, acquire, and integrate acquisitions; our dependence on sole- or limited-source suppliers; competition from other medical device companies and alternative medical technologies; our ability to engage sales call points other than vascular surgeons; disruptions to our information technology systems or breaches of our information security systems; our implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; our ability to procure, process, and preserve human tissue and comply with relevant regulatory requirements; the impact of a disruption in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to navigate the risks inherent in operating internationally; our ability to transition to direct sales models in certain international territories; the occurrence of litigation relating to product liability, employment matters, intellectual property, contract disputes, and other matters; the occurrence of product defects or recalls; our ability to service and repurchase our debt; the dilutive effect of a conversion of our debt; our ability to navigate executive officer transitions and retain key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:



ir@lemaitre.com





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,493 $ 28,244 Short-term marketable securities 362,228 330,876 Accounts receivable, net 35,876 33,610 Inventory and other deferred costs 71,272 70,422 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,642 5,080 Total current assets 505,511 468,232 Property and equipment, net 30,465 26,997 Right-of-use leased assets 18,503 15,762 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 29,295 33,089 Deferred tax assets 746 759 Other assets 5,567 4,906 Total assets $ 656,032 $ 615,690 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,159 $ 3,646 Accrued expenses 26,686 29,411 Acquisition-related obligations 583 322 Lease liabilities - short-term 3,192 2,944 Total current liabilities 34,620 36,323 Convertible senior notes, net 169,317 168,645 Lease liabilities - long-term 16,342 14,003 Deferred tax liabilities 2,167 1,735 Other long-term liabilities 1,455 1,468 Total liabilities 223,901 222,174 Stockholders' equity Common stock 245 244 Additional paid-in capital 238,938 228,407 Retained earnings 215,324 184,715 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,460 ) (2,411 ) Treasury stock (17,916 ) (17,439 ) Total stockholders' equity 432,131 393,516 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 656,032 $ 615,690





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Net sales $ 67,970 $ 61,046 $ 204,903 $ 185,149 Cost of sales 19,265 15,091 57,038 52,800 Gross profit 48,705 45,955 147,865 132,349 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 14,506 11,923 43,429 41,030 General and administrative 12,083 10,750 35,239 31,633 Research and development 4,421 2,970 13,328 10,606 Total operating expenses 31,010 25,643 91,996 83,269 Income from operations 17,695 20,312 55,869 49,080 Other income (expense): Investment income 3,365 3,864 10,075 9,747 Interest expense (1,304 ) (1,297 ) (3,906 ) (3,886 ) Other income (loss), net (82 ) (306 ) (503 ) (57 ) Income before income taxes 19,674 22,573 61,535 54,884 Provision for income taxes 4,650 5,211 13,782 12,732 Net income $ 15,024 $ 17,362 $ 47,753 $ 42,152 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.77 $ 2.09 $ 1.86 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.75 $ 2.07 $ 1.84 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 22,871 22,660 22,844 22,615 Diluted 23,071 24,392 23,064 22,915 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.75 $ 0.60





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Operating activities Net income $ 47,753 $ 42,152 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 8,170 7,813 Stock-based compensation 6,056 5,730 Amortization of issuance costs on convertible notes 672 653 Non-cash investment income (253 ) - Provision for inventory write-downs 2,548 1,893 Provision for credit losses 675 455 Foreign currency transaction effect on income 316 (79 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivables (3,347 ) (1,403 ) Inventory and other deferred costs (3,584 ) (6,805 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,244 ) 1,639 Accounts payable and other liabilities (636 ) 5,327 Accrued interest (1,078 ) 719 Net cash provided by operating activities 53,048 58,094 Investing activities Purchases of short-term marketable securities (390,987 ) (43,015 ) Purchases of property and equipment (7,429 ) (5,006 ) Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired (194 ) (95 ) Proceeds from short-term marketable securities 358,201 - Net cash used in investing activities (40,409 ) (48,116 ) Financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 4,473 4,657 Deferred payments for acquisitions (95 ) (1,433 ) Payment of withholding taxes in connection with net settlement of equity awards (477 ) (605 ) Common stock cash dividend paid (17,144 ) (13,572 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,243 ) (10,953 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (147 ) 859 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (751 ) (116 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,244 25,610 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 27,493 $ 25,494





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 42,713 63 % $ 39,218 64 % $ 127,763 62 % $ 119,496 64 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 20,830 31 % 17,631 29 % 63,254 31 % 53,431 29 % Asia Pacific 4,427 6 % 4,197 7 % 13,886 7 % 12,222 7 % Total Net Sales $ 67,970 100 % $ 61,046 100 % $ 204,903 100 % $ 185,149 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Reconciliation between GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Net income as reported $ 15,024 $ 17,362 $ 47,753 $ 42,152 Employee retention tax credit, net - (3,380 ) - (3,380 ) Interest (income) expense, net (2,061 ) (2,567 ) (6,169 ) (5,861 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,885 2,612 8,170 7,812 Provision for income taxes 4,650 5,211 13,782 12,732 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,498 $ 19,238 $ 63,536 $ 53,455 Adjusted EBITDA percentage increase 7 % 19 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended September 30, 2026 Net sales as reported $ 67,970 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 439 Adjusted net sales $ 68,409 For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Net sales as reported $ 61,046 Adjusted net sales $ 61,046 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2026 $ 7,363 12 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP gross margin growth: For the three months ended September 30, 2026 Gross margin as reported 71.7 % Adjusted gross margin 71.7 % For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Gross margin as reported 75.3 % Employee Retention Tax Credit impact -4.5 % Adjusted gross margin 70.8 % Adjusted gross margin increase for the three months ended September 30, 2026 0.9 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating expense growth: For the three months ended September 30, 2026 Operating expense as reported $ 31,010 Adjusted operating expense $ 31,010 For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Operating expense as reported $ 25,643 Employee Retention Tax Credit impact 667 Adjusted operating expense $ 26,310 Adjusted operating expense increase for the three months ended September 30, 2026 $ 4,700 18 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income growth: For the three months ended September 30, 2026 Operating income as reported $ 17,695 Adjusted operating income $ 17,695 For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Operating income as reported $ 20,312 Employee Retention Tax Credit impact (3,380 ) Adjusted operating income $ 16,932 Adjusted operating income increase for the three months ended September 30, 2026 $ 763 5 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share growth: For the three months ended September 30, 2026 Earnings per share as reported $ 0.65 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.65 For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Earnings per share as reported $ 0.75 Employee Retention Tax Credit impact (0.13 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.62 Adjusted earnings per share increase for the three months ended September 30, 2026 $ 0.03 5 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the three months ending December 31, 2026 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 70,900 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 507 Adjusted projected net sales $ 71,407 For the three months ended December 31, 2025 Net sales as reported $ 64,453 Adjusted net sales $ 64,453 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending December 31, 2026 $ 6,954 11 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the year ending December 31, 2026 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 275,800 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (1,433 ) Adjusted projected net sales $ 274,367 For the year ended December 31, 2025 Net sales as reported $ 249,602 Net impact of divestitures excluding currency (1,839 ) Adjusted net sales $ 247,763 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2026 $ 26,604 11 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income growth: For the year ending December 31, 2026 Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $ 75,400 Projected operating income $ 75,400 For the year ended December 31, 2025 Operating income as reported $ 67,912 Impact of employee retention credit (3,380 ) Adjusted operating income $ 64,532 Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2026 $ 10,868 17 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share growth: For the year ending December 31, 2026 Earnings per share per guidance (midpoint) $ 2.80 Projected earnings per share $ 2.80 For the year ended December 31, 2025 Earnings per share as reported $ 2.52 Impact of employee retention credit (0.14 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 2.38 Adjusted projected earnings per share increase for the year ending December 31, 2026 $ 0.42 18 %



