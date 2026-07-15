Leica Biosystems to Acquire StatLab

DEER PARK, Ill., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems, an operating company of Danaher (the "Company"), and a global leader in anatomic pathology solutions advancing precision cancer diagnostics, announced today that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held StatLab Medical Products ("StatLab"), a leading global developer and manufacturer of anatomical pathology products, from Linden Capital Partners and Audax Private Equity. Following the closing, StatLab will become part of Leica Biosystems.

For more than 50 years, StatLab has been a trusted partner to anatomic pathology laboratories, providing a broad portfolio of high-quality products across the pre-analytical and analytical histology workflow. From specimen collection and tissue processing through slide preparation and staining, StatLab's solutions help laboratories improve efficiency, standardization, and diagnostic quality. Built on a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and customer partnership, StatLab shares Leica Biosystems' commitment to advancing cancer diagnostics and improving outcomes for patients worldwide.

"We are excited by the opportunity to combine StatLab's trusted portfolio with Leica Biosystems' global leadership in pathology, computational pathology and AI-enabled diagnostics. Together, we can solve some of the hardest problems in healthcare by helping laboratories achieve the consistency, standardization, and quality required to adopt AI-enabled cancer diagnostics at scale," said Gustavo Perez Fernandez, Group Executive, Danaher's Diagnostics business, and President, Leica Biosystems. "We look forward to welcoming this talented team to Leica Biosystems. Every step we take to accelerate critical cancer diagnostics helps patients get on the path to treatment faster."

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of 2026 and is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory clearances. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

ABOUT LEICA BIOSYSTEMS



Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in anatomic and digital pathology solutions. The company's comprehensive portfolio helps pathology laboratories and clinicians improve cancer diagnosis. The company's mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of its corporate culture. Leica Biosystems is proud to be a Danaher Corporation subsidiary.

ABOUT DANAHER



Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including, in particular, statements about the expected timing, completion and effects or benefits of the acquisition of StatLab (the "Transaction"). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (i) uncertainties as to the timing of the Transaction; (ii) the risk that the Transaction may not be completed on the anticipated terms in a timely manner or at all; (iii) the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the Transaction; (iv) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the Transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including the failure to receive any required regulatory approvals from any applicable governmental entities (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on such approvals); (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the acquisition agreement; (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Transaction on the ability to retain and hire key personnel, the ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and on operating results and the businesses generally; (vii) risks related to diverting management's attention from ongoing business operations; (viii) risks that the benefits of the Transaction are not realized when and as expected; (ix) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; and (x) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Danaher's most recent periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

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CONTACT: Media: media@danaher.com

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SOURCE Leica Biosystems