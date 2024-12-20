SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Legend Biotech to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 20, 2024 | 
SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, today announced that Ying Huang, Ph.D., the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present the latest company updates at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. PT.

Investors and other interested parties can access the live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of Legend’s website. The webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.

About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, gamma-delta T cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at https://legendbiotech.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jessie Yeung
Tel: (732) 956-8271
jessie.yeung@legendbiotech.com

PRESS CONTACT:
Mary Ann Ondish
Tel: (914) 552-4625
media@legendbiotech.com

