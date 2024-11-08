SUBSCRIBE
Legend Biotech to Host Investor Event During the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition

November 8, 2024 
1 min read

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, will host a live webcast event for investors on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. PT (11:00 p.m. ET) during the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego, CA.

During the webcast, Ying Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Mythili Koneru, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, will host expert clinicians as they review the latest updates from the CARTITUDE development program.

Investors and other interested parties may join the live webcast through this weblink or by visiting Legend Biotech’s website under Events and Presentation.

About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, gamma-delta T cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jessie Yeung
Tel: (732) 956-8271
jessie.yeung@legendbiotech.com

PRESS CONTACT:
Mary Ann Ondish
Tel: (914) 552-4625
media@legendbiotech.com

