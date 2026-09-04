LB Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Events

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX), a neuromedicines company dedicated to developing and commercializing high-impact therapies that address the multiple dimensions of underserved brain disorders, today announced that members of its executive team, will present and participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference
- 1x1 investor meetings on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in Boston, MA
H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
- Presentation will be available virtually at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 14, 2026
- Virtual 1x1 investor meetings on Monday, September 14, 2026
TD Cowen 6th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit
- Virtual fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 23, 2026
The webcasts for the presentation and fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” page section under the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.lbpharma.us/, where a replay of the webcasts will be archived.
About LB Pharmaceuticals
LB Pharmaceuticals is a neuromedicines company dedicated to developing and commercializing high-impact therapies that address the multiple dimensions of underserved brain diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the opportunity to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a balanced clinical activity and tolerability profile that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of a broad range of neuropsychiatric diseases.
Media and Investor Contact:
Ellen Rose
erose@lbpharma.us