LB Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Events

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX), a neuromedicines company dedicated to developing and commercializing high-impact therapies that address the multiple dimensions of underserved brain disorders, today announced that members of its executive team, will present and participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

1x1 investor meetings on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in Boston, MA





H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation will be available virtually at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 14, 2026

Virtual 1x1 investor meetings on Monday, September 14, 2026



TD Cowen 6th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit

Virtual fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 23, 2026





The webcasts for the presentation and fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” page section under the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.lbpharma.us/, where a replay of the webcasts will be archived.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a neuromedicines company dedicated to developing and commercializing high-impact therapies that address the multiple dimensions of underserved brain diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the opportunity to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a balanced clinical activity and tolerability profile that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of a broad range of neuropsychiatric diseases.

Media and Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose

erose@lbpharma.us