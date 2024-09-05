Laverock Therapeutics announces forthcoming investor, scientific and partnering conference schedule

STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laverock Therapeutics, a gene-silencing company with a uniquely powerful technology for the development of programmable advanced therapies to tackle major diseases, today announces its conference attendance programme for the remainder of 2024.



Forthcoming events include:

David Venables, CEO of Laverock, said: “We are excited to be showcasing recent advances in our technology at a number of key investor, scientific and partnering events. Over the course of 2024, Laverock has further validated its platform’s ability to silence genes in a programmable, tunable, stable and highly specific manner across multiple target genes and cell types. We have also broadened the platform’s potential by demonstrating the ability to silence more than one gene concomitantly. These developments further expand the range of potential applications for Laverock’s technology.”

About Laverock Therapeutics

Laverock Therapeutics is a gene-silencing company with a uniquely powerful technology which harnesses the cell’s natural gene regulatory mechanisms to develop a new generation of programmable advanced therapies to tackle major diseases. Laverock’s truly innovative technology re-directs naturally-occurring micro RNAs (miRNAs) to conditionally silence genes in a way which is programmable, tunable, stable and specific. This opens a path to more effective, safer and accessible advanced therapies. Laverock is applying its technology through its own pipeline – targeting regenerative medicine and oncology – and through partnerships.

Laverock has a highly experienced leadership team with proven track records in biotechnology, pharma and academia and an exceptionally strong Board. Laverock completed a £13.5m seed round in September 2023. Its high-calibre investors include Calculus Capital, Eli Lilly and Company, Mercia Ventures, Maven Capital Partners, Eos, UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund and Tekfen Ventures.

For more information, please visit www.laverocktx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

