Latus Bio Appoints Bethany Mancilla as Chief Business Officer

Established biopharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years of business development, corporate strategy, financing, and transaction experience

Demonstrated leader in gene therapy and CNS drug development

Appointment comes as Latus enters the clinic, with LTS-201 for Huntington’s disease on track for IND submission in 3Q 2026

PHILADELPHIA & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Latus Bio, Inc. (Latus), a biotechnology company engineering gene therapies at scale, today announced the appointment of Bethany Mancilla as Chief Business Officer. Ms. Mancilla brings a breadth of corporate development experience across large and small biotechnology companies, including an extensive history of transactions in gene therapy and central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

“Bethany joins Latus at a defining moment as we advance LTS-201 toward the clinic for Huntington’s disease and continue to build out our pipeline and partnering opportunities,” said P. Peter Ghoroghchian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Latus Bio. “Bethany has spent her career translating differentiated science into high-value transactions. Her leadership will be integral as we advance our strategy and pursue partnerships that extend the reach of our programs and platform for patients with high unmet needs.”

“Latus is at a true inflection point as it transitions into a clinical-stage company. LTS-201 represents a fundamentally differentiated approach to Huntington’s disease, targeting the somatic instability that drives disease progression while preserving the non-mutated allele,” said Ms. Mancilla. “Latus’ platform is built to scale precision gene therapy for larger patient populations, including multiple, potentially transformative, fast follow-programs and novel capsid opportunities. I look forward to working with the team to expanding our pipeline of disease modifying therapies through strategic partnerships.”

Prior to joining Latus, Ms. Mancilla served as Chief Business Officer at Capsida Biotherapeutics, a company developing next generation gene therapies, where she was responsible for corporate development, strategy, and partnerships and was successful in securing transactions that provided over $250 million in non-dilutive funding. Preceding Capsida, Ms. Mancilla held senior leadership positions at Cue Biopharma, Kite Pharma and Amgen. During more than six years at Amgen, she assumed escalating roles and responsibilities, culminating as Vice President of Business Development. In that role, she oversaw a global team responsible for licensing, co-development and M&A transactions across all modalities and therapeutic areas, including CNS. Prior to Amgen, Ms. Mancilla served as the Vice President of Business Development for Micromet, where she forged the strategic partnership that led to Amgen’s acquisition of the company. Throughout her career, she has developed strategy and business transactions with global pharmaceutical companies, including through leadership roles at PharmAthene and Gene Logic. Ms. Mancilla began her career as Director of Business Development for BCM Technologies, the for-profit subsidiary of Baylor College of Medicine, where she helped support the creation and financing of four biotechnology startup companies. She received her M.B.A. from the University of Houston and B.A. from the University of Colorado.

About Latus Bio

Latus is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing devastating CNS and peripheral diseases via innovative and scalable gene therapies. The Company is advancing a broad therapeutics pipeline based on novel AAV capsid variants with potency and specificity. Latus is powered by a diverse team of visionary scientists, experienced clinicians, and leading industry executives. The Company has offices in Philadelphia, PA and in the Seaport in Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.latusbio.com.

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