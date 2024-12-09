Latest Data of InnoCare’s Orelabrutinib Presented at the 66th Annual Meeting of ASH

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Latest data of InnoCare’s (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428) orelabrutinib were presented at the ongoing 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

Poster Presentation

1. Orelabrutinib in Patients with Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (iNHL) Who Are Intolerant to Prior Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (BTKi): Updated Results from a Phase 2 Study (Abstract No.: 4399)

Orelabrutinib improved outcomes of prior BTKi-intolerant adverse events (AEs), particularly the off-target toxicities. Patients who switched experienced minimal and low levels of intolerance recurrences and all achieved disease control. These updated results show promising efficacy and safety data of orelabrutinib in prior BTKi-intolerant iNHL patients.

As data cutoff (July 9, 2024), 66 patients were enrolled and 64 patients were available for AE and efficacy analysis. At a median follow-up of 6.8 months, the median progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were not reached. Both PFS and OS rates remained 100%.

2. Orelabrutinib, Fludarabine, Cyclophosphamide, and Obinutuzumab (OFCG) for First-Line Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: A Multicenter, Investigator-Initiated Study (cwCLL-001 Study) (Abstract No.: 3244)

This is a multicenter, open-label, non-randomized phase II study for previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) without restriction by del(17p)/TP53 aberrations and/or immunoglobulin heavy⁃chain variable region gene (IGHV) mutation status. The Orelabrutinib, Fludarabine, Cyclophosphamide, and Obinutuzumab regimen leads to a rapid and deep molecular remission with a manageable safety profile in previously untreated CLL patients including those with unfavorable characteristics.

After cycle 6, the rates of peripheral blood (PB) undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) and bone marrow (BM) uMRD by flow cytometry (FCM) were 95% and 86%, respectively, and the rate of complete response (CR)/CR with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi ) was 59%. After cycle 12, the rates of PB-uMRD by FCM, BM-uMRD by FCM, and CR/CRi were 95%, 91% and 77% respectively.

3. A Prospective, Multicenter, Single-Arm Study on the Combination of Orelabrutinib and Rituximab in the Second-Line Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma (Abstract No.: 4391)

This is a prospective, multicenter, single-arm, phase II clinical trial, aiming to evaluate the efficacy and safety of orelabrutinib in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL). The preliminary results of this study suggest that the combination therapy of orelabrutinib and rituximab is effective in patients with rrMZL and has manageable safety, with tolerable maintenance therapy.

Of the 12 enrolled patients, 6 have completed the interim efficacy assessment, achieving an overall response rate (ORR) of 100%. 3 patients completed the combination therapy and entered the maintenance phase, keeping the ORR at 100%. All patients chose orelabrutinib for maintenance therapy.

4. Orelabrutinib, Rituximab, and Thiotepa (ORT) in Combination with or without High-Dose Methotrexate in Untreated Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (Abstract No.: 4487)

The orelabrutinib, rituximab, and thiotepa (ORT) regimen, with or without high-dose methotrexate (HD-MTX), has shown initial efficacy and a manageable safety profile in treating Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL), particularly in elderly patients with MCD subtypes. Autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) following ORT with or without HD-MTX induction therapy further improves patient response. Patients with complete response (CR) did not relapse and were well-tolerated on orelabrutinib maintenance therapy.

The median follow-up was 8.27 months. The best CR rate was 85.71%, and the longest CR duration was 22.53 months. The objective response rate (ORR) was 85.71%.

5. Preliminary Data of a Single-Arm, Phase II Study of Orelabrutinib with/without Rituximab in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma after BTK Inhibitor Therapy (Abstract No.: 3240)

Despite the currently limited follow-up period, orelabrutinib combined with or without rituximab, demonstrated favorable efficacy in chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) patients with detectable MRD post-BTK inhibitor treatment, and MRD decreased significantly after 9 months. This treatment holds the potential to emerge as a new therapeutic option for CLL/SLL patients.

At 9 months, 66.7% achieved undetectable peripheral blood MRD, with a 9-month complete response rate (CRR) of 77.8% and a 1-year overall survival (OS) of 100%, and no patient has progressed thus far.

6. Preliminary Data on the Efficacy and Safety of Orelabrutinib Combined with Rituximab and Methotrexate (ORM Regimen) As First-Line Treatment for Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and the Exploration of Cerebrospinal Fluid ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring (Abstract No.: 4500)

The Orelabrutinib Combined with Rituximab and Methotrexate regimen demonstrates high overall response rate (ORR) and complete response (CR) in the treatment of Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL), with acceptable safety. Our results suggest that dynamic monitoring of cerebrospinal fluid circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is of significant importance for the early evaluation of therapeutic efficacy and prognosis prediction in PCNSL.

During treatment the best response evaluation showed an ORR of 86.4% and a disease control rate (DCR) of 100%; Among the 21 patients who completed all induction therapies, the ORR was 85.71% with a CR rate of 76.19%.

Among 19 patients with detectable ctDNA in baseline CSF, 13 patients had undetectable ctDNA in C5D1 CSF, of which 12 patients achieved CR. Patients with undetectable CSF ctDNA at C5D1 showed longer progression-free survival (PFS), indicating that early clearance of CSF ctDNA can predict favorable prognosis.

7. Preliminary Efficacy of Orelabrutinib Targeted Therapy in Induction Therapy of Primary Central Nervous System Diffuse B-Cell Lymphoma (Abstract No.: 4496)

The Orelabrutinib, Rituximab and High-dose MTX regimen is an effective and safe induction therapy for primary central nervous system diffuse B-cell lymphoma, with a total response rate of 83.3% and a median onset time of 1 course for partial response (PR) and 2 courses for complete response (CR). It is a promising induction therapy for primary central nervous system diffuse B-cell lymphoma.

8. The Primary Results of R-MTO Regimen (Rituximab, Methotrexate, Thiotepa, and Orelabrutinib) As the First-Line Induction Therapy Followed By Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation in Newly Diagnosed Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (Abstract No.: 1742)

This is a prospective designed, ongoing, single-center, single-arm, open-label study. The Rituximab, Methotrexate, Thiotepa, and Orelabrutinib induction treatment has demonstrated notable efficacy in achieving higher response rates among patients with newly diagnosed Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL), and a tolerable safety profile.

A total of 26 patients with newly diagnosed PCNSL were enrolled in this study. The overall response rate (ORR) was 96.15%, and the complete response (CR) rate was 92.30% after 4 cycles of treatment. Among ten patients who underwent autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), all of them (100%) remained in CR. The progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) rate at 12 months were 82.24%, and 87.00% respectively.

9. Efficacy and Safety of Orelabrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory Idiopathic Multicentric Castleman Disease: A Single-Center, Retrospective Study (Abstract No.: 1656)

Orelabrutinib, with its high response rate, durable response time, and improved safety profile can be a viable alternative for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) idiopathic multicentric Castleman disease (iMCD).

Ten patients with r/r iMCD were included in the study, Seven patients (70%) were assessed as responders, two of whom achieved complete response. The median time to remission for responders was 9.8 months (range: 5.9–20.5 months). In the non-responder group, despite not achieving response criteria, these patients still showed a continuous improvement in median hemoglobin, albumin, C-reactive protein (CRP) and creatine levels with treatment at month 12. No grade 3 or above adverse reactions occurred.

Except poster presentation, more than 10 studies were also selected as online publications at the meeting. For more detailed clinical data, please refer to ASH website.

About InnoCare

InnoCare (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases with unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and United States.

InnoCare Forward-looking Statements

This report contains the disclosure of some forward-looking statements. Except for statements of facts, all other statements can be regarded as forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, or expectations that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on its experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development and other related factors. This forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance, and actual results, development and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statement. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which may affect our short-term and long-term performance.

