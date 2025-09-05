Late Breaking Clinical Research Coming to Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting September 26-29

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) is pleased to announce the Late Breaking Clinical Research that will be presented at its Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM), September 26-29, at the at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Late breaking clinical research to be featured during two plenary sessions includes results and updates from these major randomized trials:

Sunday, September 28 Plenary Session | 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM



Late Breaking Clinical Research 1: Devices and Cardiomyopathies

Integra-D Trial Effects of a Novel Cardiac Contractility Modulation-Defibrillator (CCM-D) on NYHA Functional Class in ICD-Indicated Patients: Post-Implant Results from the Integra-D Trial

FUTURE-HF Development of an Individualized Congestion Score using a Novel Implantable Inferior Vena Cava Sensor: the FUTURE-HF Trial Portfolio

DETECT-HF Development and Training of a Voice-Based Algorithm for Heart Failure Monitoring: Performance results from 599 Patients over 360,000 Patient-Days

FOREST-HCM Safety and Efficacy of Aficamten in Patients with Nonobstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: a 96-week analysis from FOREST-HCM

MAPLE-HCM Divergent Effect of Aficamten Versus Metoprolol on Exercise Performance in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: A Prespecified Analysis of MAPLE-HCM

ATTRibute-CM Acoramidis Reduces Cumulative Cardiovascular Outcomes Within the First Month of Treatment in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Results From ATTRibute-CM

HELIOS-B Reduction in Gastrointestinal Events in ATTR-CM Patients Treated with Vutrisiran Compared with Placebo: Analysis from HELIOS-B



Monday, September 29 Plenary Session | 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM



Late Breaking Clinical Research 2: Novel Therapies

VICTOR Trial Vericiguat Efficacy and Safety Across Baseline Background Therapy in Contemporary Ambulatory Patients with HFrEF Enrolled in the VICTOR trial Tolerability and Safety of Vericiguat in Chronic Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction

SEISMiC C Safety and Efficacy of Intravenous Administration of Istaroxime for 48 hours in Patients with SCAI C Cardiogenic Shock due to Acute Heart Failure

SUMMIT Trial Effects of Tirzepatide in Obesity-Related HFpEF by Sex: A Prespecified Secondary Analysis from the SUMMIT Trial

GARDEN TIMI-74 GDF-15 Neutralization in Patients with Heart Failure: Primary Results of the GARDEN-TIMI 74 Trial

Danicamtiv Trial Danicamtiv Restores Ventricular and Atrial Function in Patients with Dilated Cardiomyopathy Caused by Genetic Variants that Depress Sarcomere Function



Late Breaking Clinical Research showcases novel results of major randomized trials and rapidly evolving research. Due to the quantity of remarkable trials submitted, HFSA will also feature late breaking research through Rapid Fire Oral Sessions. These Rapid Fire sessions are fast-paced oral presentations spotlighting key data from late breaking clinical research. Sessions take place on Sunday and Monday with Q&A and new topics each day.

Sunday September 28 | Rapid Fire 1 | 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM

Phase 1 Study of Daratumumab-Hyaluronidase for Reduction of Circulating Antibodies in Patients with High Allosensitization Awaiting Heart Transplantation

Safety of Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors in Post-Heart Transplant Patients: A Multi-Center Retrospective Cohort Study

Long Term Outcomes after LVAD Weaning for Myocardial Recovery: Results from the VAD Wean Recovery Network

First-In-Human Implantation of a Next-Generation Membrane-Based LVAD

Long Term Trajectory of Glomerular Filtration Rate Post-LAVD and the Impact on Clinical Outcomes: An analysis of the MOMEMTUM 3 Study

Increased LVEF at Six Months Following LVAD Implant is Associated with Improved Long-Term Outcomes - A MOMENTUM-3 Analysis

Screening for advanced heart failure in stable outpatients (The SAINTS study)

Sunday, September 28 | Rapid Fire 2: | 2:15 PM - 3:15 PM

Clinical Outcomes for Heart Failure at High Risk of Hyperkalemia according to Optimization of Agents Targeting the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System

Intravenous Ferric Carboxymaltose in Patients With Ischemic Versus Non-Ischemic Etiology of Heart Failure and Iron Deficiency

Residual Risk of Hyperkalemia Among Patients with Heart Failure Treated with SGLT2i and ARNI Instead of ACEI/ARB

High-Dose IV Loop Diuretic Therapy and Ototoxicity Risk in Patients with Acute Heart Failure: Insights from the FASTR Trial

Expanded Results from a Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy Clinic

Optimized Heart Failure Therapy in Patients at Risk of Cardiac Wasting in Patients with Advanced Cancer: Results from the EMPATICC trial

Supervised Exercise Training Improves Outcomes in Heart Failure: Evidence from the PACT-HF 2×2 Factorial Trial

Sunday, September 28 | Rapid Fire 3 | 4:15 PM - 5:15 PM

Cardiac Contractility Modulation Reduces Mortality and Heart Failure Hospitalizations: A Matched Comparison of Patients Receiving and Not Receiving CCM Derived from a Real-World Dataset

PROACTIVE-HF: 2-year outcomes, stratified by LVEF

Outcomes of Poor Clinical Responders After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Older Patients

Invasive Hemodynamic Risk Stratification and Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Tricuspid Repair: One-Year Results from TRILUMINATE Pivotal Trial

Relationship between changes in seated pulmonary artery pressure, blood pressure, heart rate, and weight prior to heart failure hospitalization

A Randomized Trial of a Remote, Digital Intervention Targeting Heart Failure Medical Therapy

Machine-Learning Estimation of Pulmonary Capillary Wedge and Right Atrial Pressures With a Non-invasive Multisensor Device

Deep learning assisted prediction for occurrence of pacing-induced cardiomyopathy in the atrio-ventricular block

Monday, September 29 | Rapid Fire 4 | 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Effect of vericiguat, compared with placebo, across baseline risk categories in chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in the VICTOR Trial

Effect of Vericiguat on Heart Failure Hospitalisation Events in Ambulatory Patients with Heart Failure and Reduced Ejection Fraction: VICTOR Trial Prespecified Analysis

Effect of Vericiguat on Mortality in Ambulatory Patients with Heart Failure and Reduced Ejection Fraction: VICTOR Trial Prespecified Analysis

Regional Variation in Outcomes and Response to Vericiguat in Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction: The VICTOR Trial

Effect of the Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulator Vericiguat on Health Status in the Phase 3 VICTOR Trial

The Effect of Vericiguat on Mode of Death in Patients with Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction in the VICTOR Trial

Rapidity of benefit of simultaneous initiation of finerenone and empagliflozin in people with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes: the CONFIDENCE trial

Dapagliflozin in Patients with Heart Failure: A Meta-Analysis of DAPA-HF, DELIVER, and DAPA ACT HF-TIMI 68

