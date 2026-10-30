Laplace Interventional™ Announces First Patients treated in TRIUMPH Pivotal Trial with its Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement System

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota based Laplace Interventional today announced that the first three patients have been enrolled and treated in the randomized cohort of their TRIUMPH pivotal trial. These patients were treated at Ballad Health (Kingsport, TN) and Oklahoma Heart Institute (Tulsa, OK) by structural heart teams headed by Dr. Gaurav Rana, MD, Interventional Cardiologist at Ballad Health and Dr. Kamran Muhammad, MD, Director of Structural Heart Program at Oklahoma Heart Institute respectively.

Laplace Interventional™ is developing a prosthetic valve to treat Tricuspid Regurgitation (TR) that is delivered through a minimally invasive procedure, either through a vein in neck or groin. TRIUMPH is a prospective, multicenter pivotal IDE study where patients are randomized 2:1 against commercial Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement (TTVR). TRIUMPH pivotal trial is headed by three global principal investigators: Dr. Charanjit Rihal, MD, Interventional Cardiologist at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN); Dr. Kashish Goel, MD, Director of Transcatheter Valve Interventions at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, TN); and Dr. Brandon Jones, MD, Medical Director of Structural Heart Program at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland, OR).

"On behalf of the Laplace team, I would like to congratulate Dr. Rana and his team at Ballad Health as well as Dr. Muhammad and his team at Oklahoma Heart Institute, on treating the first patients in the TRIUMPH pivotal study," said Ramji Iyer, PhD, Founder and CEO of Laplace Interventional. "Treating these first set of patients is of great significance to the company and sets the early clinical momentum required for the pivotal trial."

In addition, Laplace also announced that the 1 year data from the Laplace's Trans-jugular (TJ) Early Feasibility Study (EFS) will be presented by Dr. Kashish Goel on behalf of all study investigators at Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference on 2nd November, 2026 at 2.15pm (Pacific Time).

About the Company

Laplace Interventional™, Inc. is a privately held clinical-stage medical device company located in Minnesota developing a TTVR solution for more than 1.6 million TR patients in US. Laplace Interventional's device is currently limited only for investigational use and is not commercially available in the US or any other country.

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Laplace Interventional, Inc.



info@laplaceint.com

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SOURCE Laplace Interventional, Inc.