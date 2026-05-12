Lantern Pharma to Report First Quarter 2026 Operating & Financial Results on May 15th, 2026

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical-stage AI-driven precision oncology company developing targeted and transformative cancer therapies using its proprietary AI and machine learning platforms with multiple clinical stage drug programs, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 operating and financial results via press release to be issued on Friday, May 15.

The press release will discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and provide operational updates on clinical trials and the development of the Company’s AI platforms.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage AI-driven precision oncology company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. The company’s proprietary AI and machine learning platform, RADR®, now operationalized through withZeta.ai, leverages billions of data points and advanced computational methods to rapidly uncover biomarker signatures and accelerate the development of targeted oncology therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, including those of the central nervous system. Lantern is currently advancing a pipeline of small molecule drug candidates and an antibody-drug conjugate program focused on multiple solid tumor and hematologic malignancies. For more information, visit www.lanternpharma.com. For more information, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our AI platforms in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates, AI platforms, and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates, AI platforms, and ADC development program; potential partnerships and collaborations; expectations and estimates regarding clinical trial timing and patient enrollment; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our AI platforms to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding patient populations, potential markets and potential market sizes; our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others.

Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “model,” “objective,” “aim,” “upcoming,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the risk that we may not be able to secure sufficient future funding when needed and as required to advance and support our existing and planned development programs and operations, (ii) the risk that observations in preclinical studies and early or preliminary observations in clinical studies do not ensure that later observations, studies and development will be consistent or successful, (iii) the risk that our research and the research of our collaborators may not be successful, (iv) the risk that our AI platform commercialization efforts, including withZeta.ai, may not generate the anticipated revenue or achieve the expected market adoption, (v) the risk that none of our product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates, (vi) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary AI platforms has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, and (vii) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2026.

You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at http://www.lanternpharma.com/ or on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov/. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations

ir@lanternpharma.com

+1-972-277-1136