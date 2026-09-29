Landmark Medicines Advances Proprietary Nasal GLP-1 Platform Towards Human Evaluation

Proprietary intranasal delivery technology being developed initially for GLP-1 receptor agonists

LOUGHBOROUGH, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Medicines Ltd., a UK pharmaceutical development company, today announced plans to progress its proprietary nasal drug-delivery platform towards a human volunteer study, with GLP-1 receptor agonists selected as the initial therapeutic application.

The programme is being developed to determine whether therapeutically relevant exposure to peptide medicines can be achieved through nasal administration. Landmark is currently evaluating candidate GLP-1 molecules, including semaglutide, ahead of final selection for the planned study.

GLP-1 receptor agonists have become an important treatment class for obesity and type 2 diabetes. Their increasing use has also created a need for alternative delivery technologies that could provide patients with convenient, non-injectable treatment options.

Landmark's proprietary system is designed to enhance delivery of therapeutic molecules across the nasal mucosa. The platform has been designed to be formulation-agnostic, allowing its potential application to different active pharmaceutical ingredients, and is the subject of multiple patent filings.

The nasal route may also provide access to olfactory and trigeminal pathways connecting the nasal cavity with the central nervous system. Preclinical research with GLP-1 receptor agonists provides a scientific rationale for investigating this potential nose-to-brain pathway. Landmark intends to investigate this separately from systemic nasal absorption as the platform develops.

The planned human study will initially focus on pharmacokinetics, systemic bioavailability, dose requirements, safety and tolerability. These data will determine subsequent clinical development and whether nasal administration can offer meaningful advantages over existing delivery approaches.

Based in Loughborough, UK, Landmark's team has more than 20 years' experience developing complex pharmaceutical dosage forms. Its broader capabilities include softgel capsules, injectable formulations and specialist drug-delivery technologies.

Landmark Medicines, www.LandmarkMedicines.com, will attend BIO-Europe 2026 in Cologne, Germany, 9-11 November, where it will meet pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to explore development, licensing and strategic partnerships around the nasal platform and its broader formulation capabilities.

CONTACT: Media enquiries contact LM@LandmarkMedicines.com