Landmark Bio Acquired by Artis BioSolutions to Expand Manufacturing and Commercialization of Advanced Therapies

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Bio today announced it has been acquired by Artis BioSolutions (“Artis”), a newly launched company dedicated to streamlining the discovery, process development, and manufacturing of genetic medicines. The acquisition enables Landmark Bio to continue to deliver on its mission of translating groundbreaking research into life-changing therapies, while scaling its capabilities to accelerate development and manufacturing of advanced therapies.

“Landmark Bio was born from a bold vision shared by our founding partners – to remove barriers in the manufacturing of advanced therapies and accelerate the development of life-changing medicines. In just a few short years, we’ve built a world-class team and capabilities that have become a vital force in the life sciences innovation ecosystem. Joining Artis BioSolutions marks an exciting new chapter for Landmark Bio. Together, we will stay true to our mission as we scale our operations to bring breakthrough therapies to more patients,” said Ran Zheng, chief executive officer (CEO) of Landmark Bio.

Since its founding in 2021, Landmark Bio has built a robust platform to address persistent bottlenecks in advanced therapy development, serving as a partner to academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and global biopharma firms. The organization was established by leaders from academia, industry, and Boston’s leading research hospitals. Together with Artis BioSolutions, Landmark Bio will enhance its ability to provide integrated, end-to-end solutions that span preclinical development through commercialization, with expanded capabilities in process, analytical and formulation development, GMP manufacturing and QC testing, CMC consulting and IND enabling services, and manufacturing technology development.

“This next chapter for Landmark Bio is a testament to the vision, science, and dedication of its founding partners,” said John Shaw, vice president for research at Harvard University and chair of Landmark Bio’s board of directors. “Landmark Bio plays an important role in the development of new therapies, and we are confident that this transition will strengthen its position as a cornerstone of the advanced therapy ecosystem.”

“Ran and the team at Landmark Bio have established an outstanding foundation built on scientific excellence, operational precision, and a strong collaborative mission,” said Brian Neel, CEO of Artis BioSolutions. “We are thrilled to join forces with such a talented team and look forward to driving transformative progress together – expanding access, accelerating innovation, and ultimately enabling our partners to deliver life-changing medicines to patients more efficiently.”

As part of Artis, Landmark Bio will continue to operate as a distinct entity, providing critical services in translational research, process development, and manufacturing for clinical and commercial cell and gene therapy products. The acquisition by Artis supported by initial funding from Oak HC/FT, marks a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality development and manufacturing capabilities across the advanced therapy ecosystem. Landmark Bio will remain headquartered in Watertown, MA, and continue to operate its state-of-the-art facility and teams in place.

