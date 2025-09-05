Lactiga Wins NIH Backing for First-in-Class Breastmilk-Derived Antibody in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lactiga US, Inc., a biotechnology company developing a first-in-class mucosal antibody, announced today it has received an award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, to advance the development of its secretory IgA (sIgA) antibody for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Lactiga's innovation centers on secretory IgA (sIgA) purified from human breastmilk to address dysregulated immune systems triggering inflammation. The therapy will be intended to act at the intestinal mucosa, with the potential to neutralize luminal antigens, strengthen epithelial barrier function, and minimize adverse events.

"It's no coincidence that the dominant antibody regulating our gut immune system is the same one found in breastmilk," said Rik Mehta, Pharm.D., J.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Lactiga. "Our mission is to tackle chronic disease by creating medicines that build on the natural attributes of our body's own immune system, moving past the concerns with synthetically engineered or recombinant approaches."

IBD, which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, affects close to 3 million Americans and costs billions to the U.S. healthcare system. Available biologics and immunosuppressants are costly, carry significant side effects, and fewer than half of patients achieve lasting remission.

The NIH award expands Lactiga's portfolio of research programs establishing the first polyclonal antibody platform for mucosal immunity. The company is now raising a Series A financing to accelerate its sIgA assets for immunodeficient populations into clinical development.

"Our research has shown that breastmilk-derived secretory IgA plays a central role in immunity by directly and locally regulating host–microbe interactions," said Viraj Mane, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Lactiga. "Our research will now define how sIgA neutralizes pathogens, stabilizes mucosal barrier function and protects the gut microbiome. Through these studies we are establishing the foundation for a new class of oral mucosal immunotherapies."

The research will be conducted in collaboration with Tor Savidge, Ph.D., Professor of Pathology and Immunology at Baylor College of Medicine, an expert in gut microbiome and immune system interactions.

