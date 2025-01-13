Labcorp to Speak at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, N.C., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 3:45 p.m. (PT).

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Company Investor Relations website at ir.Labcorp.com and archived for replay.

About Labcorp

(NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company’s more than 67,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for 84% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2023 by the FDA and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at

