SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Labcorp to Speak at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, N.C., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 3:45 p.m. (PT).

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Company Investor Relations website at ir.Labcorp.com and archived for replay.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company’s more than 67,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for 84% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2023 by the FDA and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/labcorp-to-speak-at-the-43rd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302348325.html

SOURCE Labcorp

North Carolina Events
LabCorp
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Manufacturing
Amgen to Add 370 New Jobs in North Carolina With $1B Manufacturing Investment
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac