Labcorp Launches Next Generation of Labcorp Global Trial Connect™ to Help Sponsors and Investigator Sites Navigate Clinical Trial Complexity

Enhanced digital experience designed to improve visibility, simplify workflows and support faster decision-making

BURLINGTON, N.C., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory solutions, today announced enhancements to the digital experience of Labcorp Global Trial Connect™, the company's portfolio of clinical trial services, data and technology that enhances and accelerates delivery. The newly redesigned platform introduces new capabilities across the Labcorp Sponsor™ and Labcorp Investigator™ portal experiences of Global Trial Connect, providing greater visibility across studies, simplifying workflows and helping sponsors and investigator sites make faster, more informed decisions.

"As clinical trials become increasingly complex, sponsors and investigator sites need technology that helps them work more effectively," said Brian Caveney, M.D., EVP and president, Biopharma Laboratory Services and chief medical and scientific officer, Labcorp. "The latest enhancements to Global Trial Connect make it easier to access insights, manage study activities and navigate trial complexity with confidence, allowing customers to focus less on operational tasks and more on advancing research and supporting patients."

Designed with Customers, for Customers



Guided by input from more than 80 sponsors and 100 investigator sites worldwide, the latest enhancements to Global Trial Connect were informed by extensive customer feedback, product testing and direct input. Key updates include:

A more intuitive user experience with simplified navigation and role-based customization

with simplified navigation and role-based customization Streamlined study management with integrated tools for study oversight, reporting and supply tracking

with integrated tools for study oversight, reporting and supply tracking Embedded in-portal kit ordering that reduces manual data entry by 75% while optimizing inventory oversight and management

that reduces manual data entry by 75% while optimizing inventory oversight and management Greater visibility into study performance through a unified Study Oversight Dashboard that brings together study, site, sample and supply insights in a single view

through a unified Study Oversight Dashboard that brings together study, site, sample and supply insights in a single view Simplified report creation with a new Report Wizard that guides users through building and customizing reports to meet their needs

with a new Report Wizard that guides users through building and customizing reports to meet their needs Enhanced sample visibility through end-to-end tracking across the sample lifecycle

Advancing the Future of Clinical Trial Delivery



These enhancements represent the latest milestone in Labcorp's ongoing investment in digital solutions across its Biopharma Laboratory Services business, helping sponsors and investigator sites deliver high-quality clinical trials more efficiently. Through continued collaboration with customers, Labcorp will further evolve Global Trial Connect to address emerging industry challenges and provide a more connected experience across the clinical trial lifecycle.

To learn more about the latest capabilities and watch an overview video of the enhancements, visit the Global Trial Connect page https://www.labcorp.com/biopharma/central-labs/global-trial-connect.

About Labcorp



Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 71,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 85% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved by the FDA in 2025 and performed more than 750 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more at www.labcorp.com.

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SOURCE Labcorp