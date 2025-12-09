L7 Informatics Shares Industry Perspectives on the Digital Infrastructure Required to Scale Cell Therapy Manufacturing

AUSTIN, TX — December 8, 2025 — L7 Informatics today shared insights from a recent panel discussion held at the Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa, where leaders from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, CTMC, and Cellipont Bioservices examined what it will take to scale cell therapy manufacturing reliably and efficiently. The conversation highlighted the growing need for digital infrastructure that can support the unique operational pressures of advanced therapies.

The panel, moderated by Marcia Blackmoore, Chief Commercial Officer at L7 Informatics, brought together three distinct perspectives across the cell therapy ecosystem: Carolyn Lutzko, Ph.D., Scientific Director of the Cell Manipulation Core Facility at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Jason Bock, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of CTMC, and Daniel Ramirez, VP of Operations and Site Head at Cellipont Bioservices. Their shared experiences reflected a consistent challenge across academic centers, hybrid manufacturing models, and CDMOs. Current systems are highly fragmented, creating preventable delays and increasing the burden on teams working under urgent clinical timelines.

A key theme in the discussion was the need to replace fragmented tools with a digital unified foundation that supports end-to-end coordination. The panelists described the operational strain caused by disconnected data, manual handoffs, last-minute schedule changes, and the complexity of coordinating chain of identity, chain of custody, and real-time manufacturing decisions. They shared their vision for what best-in-class digital maturity could look like in the next few years, emphasizing integrated workflows, automated error reduction, and digital systems that better support the urgency of patient treatment needs.

“Cell therapy manufacturing requires teams to move quickly and with absolute confidence in every step,” said Marcia Blackmoore, Chief Commercial Officer at L7 Informatics. “The insights shared by our panelists underscore a clear message. To reach meaningful scale, organizations will need digital infrastructure that improves visibility, strengthens coordination, and reduces the operational friction that slows the science and impacts patient access.”

The full panel discussion is now available to watch on demand at:

https://l7informatics.com/webinar/digital-backbone-for-cell-therapies-cgmom-2025/

A written summary of the key insights from the session is available at:

https://l7informatics.com/blog/building-the-digital-backbone-for-scalable-cell-therapies-key-insights-from-cell-and-gene-on-the-mesa-2025/

