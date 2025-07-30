Kyverna Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event to Highlight Neuroimmunology CAR T Franchise

Webcast to be held August 28, 2025, 11:00am ET

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Kyverna, Nasdaq: KYTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will host a webcast event with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to discuss its neuroimmunology franchise. The event will take place on Thursday, August 28, 2025, from 11:00am to 1:30pm ET.

Presentations will feature members of the Company's management team and the following renowned KOLs:

Srikanth Muppidi , M.D., Stanford Medicine

, M.D., Ricardo Grieshaber-Bouyer , M.D., Ph.D., FAU Erlangen-Nümberg

, M.D., Ph.D., FAU Erlangen-Nümberg Aiden Haghikia, M.D., Hannover Medical School (MHH)

The event will provide a deep dive into Kyverna's neuroimmunology franchise strategy, with a focus on KYV-101 and its potential in myasthenia gravis (MG) and stiff person syndrome (SPS), highlighting:

The treatment landscape, patient experience and unmet need in MG and SPS

KYV-101's differentiation and potential for durable drug-free, disease-free remission

The details of our Phase 3 registrational trial in MG

A high-level overview of Kyverna's focused commercial strategy, leading with neuroimmunology CAR T

Multiple near-term value-creating milestones across the pipeline

Following formal presentations, management will host a Q&A session.

The event will be webcast live and those who intend to join can pre-register for the webcast here.

The live webcast and supporting presentation materials will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of Kyverna's Investor Relations webpage at ir.kyvernatx.com. An archived replay will also be available.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on liberating patients through the curative potential of cell therapy. Kyverna's lead CAR T-cell therapy candidate, KYV-101, is advancing through late-stage clinical development with registrational trials for stiff person syndrome and myasthenia gravis, and two ongoing multi-center Phase 1/2 trials for patients with lupus nephritis. The Company is also harnessing other KYSA trials and investigator-initiated trials, including in multiple sclerosis, to inform the next priority indications for the Company to advance into late-stage development. Additionally, its pipeline includes next-generation CAR T-cell therapies in both autologous and allogeneic formats, including efficiently expanding into broader autoimmune indications and the potential to increase patient reach with KYV-102 using its proprietary whole blood rapid manufacturing process. For more information, please visit https://kyvernatx.com.

