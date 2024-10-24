SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kymera Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 31

October 24, 2024 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of small molecule medicines using targeted protein degradation (TPD), will report third quarter 2024 financial results on October 31, 2024, and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the October 31 conference call via phone, please dial +1 (833) 630-2127 (US) or +1 (412) 317-1846 (International) and ask to join the Kymera Therapeutics call. A live webcast of the Company’s conference call will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on delivering oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Kymera is also progressing degrader oncology programs that target undrugged or poorly drugged proteins to create new ways to fight cancer. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Justine Koenigsberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@kymeratx.com
media@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300

