Press Releases

Kura Oncology to Participate in Upcoming October 2025 Investor Conference

September 25, 2025 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conference.

UBS Virtual Oncology Day
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at https://kuraoncology.com/, with an archived replay available following the event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura is developing ziftomenib, a menin inhibitor targeting certain genetic drivers of acute myeloid leukemias and continues to pioneer advancements in both menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition to address mechanisms of adaptive and innate resistance in the treatment of solid tumors. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors and media:
Greg Mann
858-987-4046
gmann@kuraoncology.com


