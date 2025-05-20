Kura Oncology to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in May and June 2025

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

A fireside chat at the TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit held virtually at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT on May 27, 2025;



A fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in NYC at 2:35 p.m. ET / 11:35 a.m. PT on June 4, 2025; and



A fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami at 11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT on June 10, 2025.



Live audio webcasts will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at https://kuraoncology.com/, with archived replays available following all three events.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates designed to target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a once-daily, oral menin inhibitor, is the first and only investigational therapy to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) NPM1-mutant (NPM1-m) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In November 2024, Kura Oncology entered into a global strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin) to develop and commercialize ziftomenib for AML and other hematologic malignancies. Enrollment in KOMET-001, a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in R/R NPM1-m AML, has been completed, and in the second quarter of 2025, the companies announced submission to the FDA of a New Drug Application for ziftomenib for the treatment of adult patients with R/R NPM1-m AML. Kura and Kyowa Kirin are conducting a series of clinical trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in newly diagnosed and R/R NPM1-m and KMT2A-rearranged AML. KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial (FIT-001) as a monotherapy and in combination with targeted therapies for patients with various solid tumors. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

