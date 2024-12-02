Kura Oncology to Host Virtual Investor Event on December 9, 2024

Live webcast and conference call to discuss presentation of updated data from KOMET-007 combination trial of ziftomenib at ASH

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual investor event at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT on Monday, December 9, 2024, to discuss the KOMET-007 combination trial of the Company’s oral and selective menin inhibitor, ziftomenib, following the presentation of updated clinical data at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego.

The virtual event will feature members of the management team along with investigators from the KOMET-007 trial. The live call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers and (646) 307-1963 for international callers and entering the conference ID: 4326549. A live webcast will be available here and in the Investors section of Kura’s website, with an archived replay available shortly after the event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a once-daily, oral menin inhibitor, is the first and only investigational therapy to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) NPM1-mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In November 2024, Kura entered a global strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize ziftomenib for AML and other hematologic malignancies. Enrollment in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in R/R NPM1-mutant AML has been completed and the companies anticipate submission of a New Drug Application in 2025. Kura is also conducting a series of clinical trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in newly diagnosed and R/R NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML. KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial as a monotherapy and in combination with targeted therapies. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

