Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Recaps Year of Breakthrough Achievements with BAM-1 Hybrids

World’s First Commercially Viable Silkworms for Recombinant Spider Silk Production

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, reflects on a year of extraordinary progress following the introduction of its groundbreaking BAM-1 hybrids—the world’s first commercially viable silkworms recombinant spider silk production.

Since their debut earlier this year, the BAM-1 hybrids have proven to be a transformative innovation, driving significant advancements in silk production, cocoon size, yield, and silkworm robustness. These achievements validate the Company’s pioneering technology and its potential to revolutionize biomaterial manufacturing.

Over the past year, the BAM-1 hybrids have delivered remarkable results, including a doubling of cocoon size compared to traditional silkworms. This dramatic increase has directly translated to significantly higher silk yields, establishing new performance standards for productivity and efficiency in spider silk production.

In addition to improved yields, BAM-1 hybrids have demonstrated exceptional robustness and resilience. Their enhanced performance has been instrumental in advancing the scalability and consistency required for large-scale commercial operations, resulting in more than 1,200 pounds of recombinant spider silk cocoon production this year.

The BAM-1 hybrids are the world’s first silkworm for commercially viable recombinant spider silk production. By achieving reliable and repeatable yields at scale, Kraig Labs has set a new industry benchmark and opened the door to a wide range of applications, including technical textiles, defense, medical devices, and performance apparel.

“The introduction of the BAM-1 hybrid earlier this year marked a turning point for Kraig Biocraft Laboratories and for the future of spider silk production,” said Kim Thompson, CEO and Founder of Kraig Labs. “The extraordinary gains in cocoon size, silk yield, and silkworm resilience have validated our technology and enabled us to take significant steps toward industrial-scale production. This year has been about transforming promise into progress, and we are proud of what we have accomplished with BAM-1. Next year, we will expand on this success with production planning underway for multiple tons of spider silk production in 2025.”

The Company’s ongoing innovations and achievements in 2024 position Kraig Labs as a global leader in sustainable, high-performance spider silk production, unlocking new possibilities in biomaterials.

