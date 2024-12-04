Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Investor Web Conference Highlighting Commercialization Progress of Spider Silk Technologies

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, today announced it will be publishing its investor web conference on December 4, at 4:30 pm ET. This conference provides an in-depth review of the Company’s amazing progress over the past twelve months in commercializing its revolutionary spider silk fibers.

“This has been an amazing year for Kraig Labs and for commercial scale production of recombinant spider silk for the textile markets. I am excited to share the record-setting progress Kraig Labs made this year in scaling up our spider silk production and in the development of the next generation of super fibers,” said Company Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. “This shareholder conference will highlight the substantial business model progress we have made this year, as well as some of our upcoming targets and goals.”

Interested viewers will be able to find the video at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or through the Company’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270 starting on December 4, at 4:30 pm ET.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

