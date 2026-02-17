Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Activates First Wave of 2026 Production Program

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that its 2026 production plan has officially moved from strategy to execution.

The Company has now moved bio-material to incubation, getting a jumpstart on its March production plan and formally initiating its multi-ton spider silk scale-up initiative.

This milestone follows Kraig’s recently announced 2026 production schedule. This aggressive plan is set to achieve sustained monthly production of recombinant spider silk cocoons at unprecedented commercial volumes. With the release of the first wave of production materials now complete, Kraig Labs has activated its expanded manufacturing pipeline and commenced field-level implementation.

"This is the moment where planning becomes production," said Kim Thompson, Kraig Labs CEO and Founder. "Our 2026 roadmap was built around disciplined expansion, operational efficiency, and multi-ton output. Today, that roadmap is in motion. Bio-materials have recently been moved to incubation in preparation for the March production run."

The March production run represents the first major deployment under the Company's 2026 plan. The initiative is designed to drive consistent output at levels never before seen, while reinforcing quality control, supply chain stability, and downstream processing capacity.

By initiating this production cycle, Kraig Labs is delivering on its commitment, creating the world's first reliable, repeatable, and scalable commercial spider silk manufacturing. The Company's vertically integrated model enables rapid deployment of materials, controlled expansion of silkworm rearing operations, and alignment with future customer demand.

"Our focus is clear," Thompson continued. "Execution. Volume. Commercialization. Every production cycle strengthens our position as the global leader in recombinant spider silk."

Kraig Labs expects this March run to set the pace for subsequent production cycles throughout 2026, forming the foundation for sustained monthly metric-ton-level spider silk production.

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

