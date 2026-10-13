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Koya Medical to Present at October 2026 Investor Conferences

October 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya Medical ("Koya"), a medical technology company advancing evidence-based therapies for vascular disease, has announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences:

Koya Medical Redefining Vascular Health

  • Goldman Sachs Healthcare Private Company Conference — Andy Doraiswamy (CEO) will present on Monday, October 19, 2026, at the Goldman Sachs Client Center in New York City.
  • The MedTech Conference, hosted by AdvaMed® — Damian Rippole (CFO) will present as part of the Bank of America Company Presentations on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in Room 050 at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston.

Doraiswamy and Rippole will highlight the company's commercial momentum for its vascular portfolio—including Dayspring® non-pneumatic compression treatment for chronic edema—and share progress on its vascular pipeline and ongoing clinical research.

About Koya Medical

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Koya Medical is a medical technology company developing a portfolio of evidence-based treatments designed to improve clinical outcomes and patient experience in vascular disease.

Learn more at www.koyamedical.com and follow Koya on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Koya Medical

Texas Events Medtech
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