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Koya Medical to Present at May 2026 Investor Conferences

May 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya Medical ("Koya"), an emerging medtech innovator advancing patient-centered solutions in vascular health, has announced its participation in the following investor conferences from May 19 to May 21, 2026:

  • 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, presenting on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET
  • 2026 Wells Fargo Virtual Private MedTech Symposium

Andy Doraiswamy (CEO) and Damian Rippole (CFO) will highlight the company's commercial momentum for its portfolio—including Dayspring® non-pneumatic compression treatment for chronic edema—and share progress on its vascular pipeline and ongoing clinical research.

About Koya Medical

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Koya Medical is redefining vascular health with patient-centered solutions designed to support care from clinic to home. Inspired by a personal journey with vascular disease, Koya's mission is to close treatment gaps —starting with its FDA-cleared Dayspring treatment system and advancing its pipeline.

Why Vascular Health Matters

More than 35 million Americans live with venous and lymphatic diseases—serious yet often overlooked conditions that can severely impact mobility, quality of life, and long-term health—highlighting the urgent need for modern, evidence-based, and scalable solutions.

Learn more at www.koyamedical.com and follow Koya on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koya-medical-to-present-at-may-2026-investor-conferences-302760573.html

SOURCE Koya Medical

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