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Koya Medical to Attend BofA Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference

September 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya Medical ("Koya"), a medical technology company advancing evidence-based therapies for vascular disease, has announced that it will hold private meetings at the BofA Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference in Boston, MA on September 23, 2026.

Koya Medical Redefining Vascular Health

Andy Doraiswamy (CEO) and Damian Rippole (CFO) will highlight the company's commercial momentum for its vascular portfolio—including Dayspring® non-pneumatic compression treatment for chronic edema—and share progress on its vascular pipeline and ongoing clinical research.

About Koya Medical

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Koya Medical is a medical technology company developing a portfolio of evidence-based treatments designed to improve clinical outcomes and patient experience in vascular disease.

Learn more at www.koyamedical.com and follow Koya on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koya-medical-to-attend-bofa-healthcare-trailblazers-private-company-conference-302879840.html

SOURCE Koya Medical

Texas Events Healthcare
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