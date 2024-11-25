KORU Medical Systems to Participate in Piper Sandler’s 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in Piper Sandler’s 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 5, 2024.





KORU Medical’s management is scheduled to present at Piper Sandler’s 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 5, 2024, at 11:00 am ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical’s website at www.korumedical.com.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System (“the FREEDOM System”) currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. The Freedom System, which received its first FDA clearance in 1994, is used for self-administration in the home by the patient and/or delivery in an ambulatory infusion center by a healthcare professional. Through its Novel Therapies business, KORU Medical provides products for use by biopharmaceutical companies in feasibility/clinical trials during the drug development process and, as needed, is capable of customizing the Freedom System for clinical and commercial use across multiple drug categories. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

