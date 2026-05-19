KORU Medical Systems Presents Real World Data on the Benefits of the FreedomEDGE Syringe Infusion System in Infusion Clinics at the 51st Annual Oncology Nursing Society Congress

MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced that the Company presented its latest research at the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) Congress, May 13-17. The poster at ONS was titled, “Reducing Ergonomic Strain During Subcutaneous Monoclonal Antibody Administration.”

The ONS abstract evaluated nursing workflow, nurse experience, and patient-reported outcomes after implementing KORU Medical's FreedomEDGE® infusion system for subcutaneous drug administration across four community infusion centers in the United States. The findings demonstrated:

Efficiency- 100% of doses successfully administered with infusion times aligned with clinical guidelines

of doses successfully administered with infusion times aligned with clinical guidelines Reduced Strain- Nurses experienced significantly less strain after implementing pump assisted or tubing-needle set assisted drug administration

Nurses experienced significantly less strain after implementing pump assisted or tubing-needle set assisted drug administration High Satisfaction- Both nurses (4.85/5) and patients (4.92/5) reported high satisfaction levels

Both nurses and patients reported high satisfaction levels Workflow advantages- Nurses reported ability to multitask during 80% of pump infusions

“The learnings from this multi-site study provides encouraging real-world examples of our ability to meet the needs of healthcare providers and patients and improve their experience with subcutaneous drug administration,” said Brent Rutland, KORU Medical’s Vice President, Global Medical and Clinical Affairs. “Presenting our latest research at these esteemed congresses provides a valuable opportunity to share our findings with leading experts in the field of oncology nursing.”

KORU Medical’s FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System enables, simplifies, and enhances the delivery of large-volume subcutaneous drugs. Supporting drug products with various requirements for viscosity, flow rate, and delivered drug volume from 5mL-50mL+, the Freedom System is market proven with:

15+ years of patient self-administration in the home

59,000+ patients and over 3M infusions annually 1

97% adherence rate and 9 on-label subcutaneous drugs 2

Approval in 30+ countries

The ONS Congress, hosted by the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS), is one of the largest professional gatherings dedicated to oncology nursing. It brings together nurses, researchers, educators, and healthcare professionals from around the world to share the latest evidence-based practices, research findings, and innovations in cancer care. The conference features educational sessions, keynote presentations, networking opportunities, and exhibits focused on improving patient outcomes, advancing nursing knowledge, and addressing emerging challenges in oncology.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and patient-centric subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The Freedom Syringe Infusion System (the “Freedom System”) currently includes the Freedom60® and FreedomEDGE® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and High-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. The Freedom System, which received its first FDA clearance in 1994, is used for self-administration in the home by the patient and/or delivery in an ambulatory infusion center by a healthcare professional. Through its Pharma Services and Clinical Trials business, KORU Medical provides products for use by biopharmaceutical companies in feasibility/clinical trials during the drug development process and, as needed, is capable of customizing the Freedom System for clinical and commercial use across multiple drug categories. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

References

KORU Medical Estimates and Third-Party Data on File Rutland B, Bosshard J, Southworth C. Enhancing Drug Adherence and Patient Outcomes: The Role of SCIG Pump Selection in Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Therapy for Primary Immunodeficiency Disease. Poster presented at: National Home Infusion Association Annual Conference; March 23-27, 2024; Austin TX.

Investor Contact:

Louisa Smith

investor@korumedical.com