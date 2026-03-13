KORU Medical Systems Announces CEO Transition

Linda Tharby to Retire after Five Years of Transformational Leadership; Adam Kalbermatten Appointed CEO, effective July 1, 2026

MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced that following five years of service to the Company, Linda Tharby, President and Chief Executive Officer, will retire effective June 30, 2026. The Board of Directors has appointed Adam Kalbermatten, currently Chief Commercial Officer, as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 15, and July 1, 2026, respectively.

The result of thoughtful, long-range succession planning, this transition reflects the Board’s confidence in Mr. Kalbermatten’s experience and capabilities, the Company’s strategic direction, and the depth of KORU’s leadership team. Ms. Tharby will remain on the Board of Directors and serve in an advisory capacity through the end of 2026 to support this leadership succession plan.

“Serving as Chief Executive Officer of KORU has been the highlight of my career, and I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished together,” said Linda Tharby. “We have built a stronger, more scalable business with a clear strategy, and a leadership position with significant potential in the subcutaneous drug delivery business. Retiring is a personal decision as I prepare for my next chapter in life, and I do so with great confidence in the Company’s future. Adam is the right leader for this next phase of growth, and I look forward to supporting him and the executive team as a board member through the transition.”

Under Ms. Tharby’s leadership, KORU Medical underwent significant transformation, doubling its recurring patient base to over 55,000 patients, expanding its international footprint, and broadening the Freedom infusion platform beyond immunoglobulin to new drug classes. During her tenure, the Company delivered consistent revenue growth, achieved profitability, and established KORU Medical as a recognized market leader.

Mr. Kalbermatten joined KORU Medical in 2025 as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the medical device and pharmaceuticals industries. Before joining KORU, he most recently served as Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Drug Delivery Systems at Becton Dickinson where he led growth initiatives across the injectable drug delivery platform. Prior to Becton Dickinson, he served as CEO of ZebraSci, a specialized provider of drug device combination product development services, where he led an effective turnaround and growth strategy that resulted in the company’s successful acquisition.

“I am honored by the trust that the Board has placed in me and excited to lead KORU Medical through its next stages of continued growth,” said Adam Kalbermatten. “KORU has built a strong foundation with differentiated technology, a compelling strategy, and a talented team committed to improving the patient experience. My focus will be on accelerating our growth, strengthening our leadership in subcutaneous drug delivery, and executing our strategic priorities to create long-term value for patients, customers, and shareholders. I am grateful to Linda for her leadership in establishing this foundation and look forward to building on that momentum as we continue advancing KORU’s mission.”

John Fletcher, Chair of KORU Medical’s Board of Directors expressed confidence in the decision and succession plan stating, “Adam is the right leader to guide KORU into its next phase of growth. From day one, it was clear he brought the strategic vision, operational discipline, and leadership needed to take on a larger role as the Company continues to grow. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Linda for her many contributions to KORU and for her leadership in helping build the strong foundation we have today. We are pleased that she will remain engaged as a director and advisor during the transition. With Adam at the helm, supported by an experienced leadership team and a proven strategy, we believe KORU is well positioned to continue advancing its growth and delivering long-term value for shareholders.”

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The Freedom Syringe Infusion System (the “Freedom System”) currently includes the Freedom60® and FreedomEDGE® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HigH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. The Freedom System, which received its first FDA clearance in 1994, is used for self-administration in the home by the patient and/or delivery in an ambulatory infusion center by a healthcare professional. Through its Pharma Service and Clinical Trials business, KORU Medical provides products for use by biopharmaceutical companies in feasibility/clinical trials during the drug development process and, as needed, is capable of customizing the Freedom System for clinical and commercial use across multiple drug categories. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

