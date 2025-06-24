KOMO Biosciences Announces Appointment of Biotech Industry Leader, Martin Meeson, to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass & HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KOMO Biosciences, Inc., a next-generation precision genome engineering technology company, today announced the appointment of Martin Meeson to its Board of Directors. Mr. Meeson brings more than two decades of industry leadership, which will be invaluable as KOMO continues to commercialize its genome engineering technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Martin to our Board of Directors," said Jennifer Manning, founding CEO & director at KOMO. “Martin’s deep leadership and commercialization expertise will be instrumental as we translate the utility of KOMO’s novel, high-efficiency integrase technology to address urgent unmet genome engineering needs across industries and modalities.”

Mr. Meeson’s career encompasses significant roles in building and leading global contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, where he has been pivotal in driving growth, nurturing innovation, and successfully commercializing novel therapeutics, technologies, and services.

Mr. Meeson spent over 15 years at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, including three years as president and CEO, and is currently the CEO of Axplora, a leading global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) CDMO. Ms. Manning further noted that “his strategic vision and operational acumen are expected to make a significant contribution to KOMO’s strategic direction, particularly as the company scales its non-viral, non-nuclease genome engineering technology platform.”

“KOMO’s high-efficiency, AI-enabled, site-specific integrase platform can be a game-changer for large genetic cargo delivery,” Mr. Meeson said. “I am deeply impressed by the team’s vision and am eager to support them as they continue to commercialize the transformative power of their proprietary technology. I look forward to contributing to KOMO’s journey in making a profound impact on the future of genome engineering."

The addition of Meeson to the Board underscores KOMO’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team with seasoned industry veterans who share its vision for leading the future of precision genome engineering.

About KOMO Biosciences

KOMO Biosciences is a next-generation precision genome engineering technology company leveraging a pipeline of evolved integrases with applications in multibillion-dollar industries such as drug development, manufacturing, synthetic biology, and agricultural biotechnology. KOMO aims to enable scalable, safe, and cost-effective large cargo gene delivery solutions to address current unmet needs in genome engineering. KOMO was established in 2024 by Genesis BioCapital, a unique venture capital firm on a mission to accelerate breakthroughs in biotechnology. Other investors in KOMO include LDV Partners, Eshelman Ventures, and Modi Ventures, among others. KOMO has a dual presence in Cambridge, MA, and Honolulu, HI. More information on the company can be found at www.KOMObiosciences.com.

