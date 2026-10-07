Kodiak Sciences to Present Clinical Data Across All Three Late-Stage Programs at AAO 2026

First scientific presentation of Phase 3 DAYBREAK results for Zenkuda and tabirafusp-ted in wet age-related macular degeneration scheduled for AAO 2026.

Additional presentations include Phase 3 GLOW2 data for Zenkuda in diabetic retinopathy and Phase 1b APEX data for KSI-101 in macular edema secondary to inflammation (MESI).

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a precommercial retina-focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics, today announced that clinical data across all three of its late-stage assets—Zenkuda (tarcocimab tedromer), tabirafusp-ted (KSI-501) and KSI-101— will be presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO 2026).

The presentations will include the first scientific presentation of results from the pivotal Phase 3 DAYBREAK study of Zenkuda and tabirafusp-ted in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), as well as Phase 3 GLOW2 data for Zenkuda in diabetic retinopathy and Phase 1b APEX data for KSI-101 in macular edema secondary to inflammation (MESI).

At AAO 2026, Charles Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., will present the DAYBREAK results during Retina Subspecialty Day on Friday, October 9, 2026. Kodiak announced topline results from DAYBREAK on September 28, 2026. The study met its primary endpoint for each investigational treatment, with both Zenkuda and tabirafusp-ted demonstrating non-inferior vision gains compared with aflibercept at Year 1.

American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 – New Orleans; October 9-12, 2026

The following presentations will be held during Retina Subspecialty Day at AAO 2026. This will be the first scientific presentation of the Phase 3 DAYBREAK results in wet AMD.

Title: A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Tarcocimab Tedromer and Tabirafusp Tedromer Compared to Aflibercept in Participants with Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration: First-time One-year Primary Efficacy and Safety Outcomes of the Phase 3 DAYBREAK Study



Presenter: Charles Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of Research at Retina Consultants of Texas and Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology and Deputy Chair of Ophthalmology at the Blanton Eye Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital



Session: Section X, Clinical Trial Updates, Part I



Date and time: Friday, October 9, 2026, at 4:40 PM CT



Location: New Orleans Theater

Title: GLOW2 Study: Phase 3 Study of Tarcocimab for Diabetic Retinopathy



Presenter: Margaret Chang, M.D., M.S. Retina Consultants Medical Group, Sacramento, U.S.



Session: Section XIX: Clinical Trial Updates, Part II



Date and time: Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 4:51 PM CT



Location: New Orleans Theater

The following clinical presentation will be held during Uveitis Subspecialty Day at AAO 2026.

Title: APEX Study Results: Intravitreal KSI-101 for Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation



Presenter: Edmund Tsui, M.D., M.S., FARVO, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Stein Eye Institute, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA



Session: Section VIII: A Uveitis Lagniappe: Late Breaking Topics



Date and time: Friday, October 9, 2026, at 4:20 PM CT



Location: Room 271 - 273

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a pre-commercial retina-focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next-generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. We are developing a portfolio of three late-stage clinical programs. Zenkuda™ (tarcocimab tedromer) has a BLA-ready profile in diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein occlusion and wet AMD, and KSI-501 is being evaluated in wet AMD and diabetic macular edema. Zenkuda and KSI-501 target the $15 billion anti-VEGF market across retinal vascular diseases. KSI-101 is a bispecific protein being explored in two BLA-facing Phase 3 studies in Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation (MESI). Topline data for Pivotal Analysis 1 (PEAK) are expected in December 2026 and Pivotal Analysis 2 (PEAK+PINNACLE) in 2Q 2027.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC®, ABC Platform™, Zenkuda™, VETi™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

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SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.