Kodiak Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Scientific Conferences Highlighting KSI-101 in Patients with Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation (MESI)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics, today announced participation in two upcoming scientific meetings: The 25th EURetina Congress and The Retina Society 58th Annual Scientific Meeting.

At both conferences, Charles Wykoff, MD, PhD, will be presenting Phase 1b APEX data on KSI-101 in macular edema secondary to inflammation (MESI):

Presentation Title: Bispecific Trap-Antibody Inhibiting Interleukin-6 and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (KSI-101): First-time Results from the Phase 1b APEX Study in Patients with Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation (MESI)

The 25th EURetina Congress:



Paris, France

Session Date/Time: Friday, September 5, 2025 , 3:21 – 3:27 PM CET

, 3:21 – Session: Late Breaking Abstract

The Retina Society 58th Annual Scientific Meeting:



Chicago, Illinois

Session Date/Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025 , 10:29 – 10:34 PM CST

, 10:29 – Session: Surgery III

The two presentations will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/.

About KSI-101

KSI-101 is a novel, potent and high strength (100 mg/mL) bispecific protein targeting IL-6 and VEGF. We are developing KSI-101 for patients with macular edema (retinal fluid) secondary to inflammation (MESI). MESI is a heterogenous group of diseases that clinically present with macular edema and visual impairment which are caused by a common pathophysiology–inflammation and blood retinal barrier disruption. The clinical presentation of retinal fluid and visual impairment is a mainstay in these patients, irrespective of the location of the inflammation inside of the eye (anterior, intermediate, posterior or all intraocular compartments) or the specific etiology (uveitic macular edema, idiopathic macular edema, post-procedural macular edema, inflammatory choroidal neovascularization).

Currently there are no available intravitreal biologic therapies addressing the spectrum of MESI diseases. We believe that MESI represents a new market segment separate from the established anti-VEGF market.

We have completed enrollment in our dose-finding Phase 1b study APEX. The APEX study evaluates KSI-101 in two cohorts, Cohort 1 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) and Cohort 2 in patients with macular edema secondary to inflammation (MESI). APEX demonstrated that KSI-101 provides meaningful visual and anatomical gains in both DME and MESI and that KSI-101 is well tolerated. Meaningful treatment responses were seen in the MESI population, irrespective of the location of inflammation and specific MESI etiology, opening up the potential for KSI-101 to become a unifying treatment for this patient population.

Based on APEX, the top two dose levels tested were selected to advance into the Phase 3 program. The PEAK and PINNACLE Phase 3 studies are actively enrolling MESI subjects at the 5 mg and 10 mg dose levels versus sham.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of protein-based and chemistry-based therapies and has been at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. We are developing a portfolio of three late-stage clinical programs. Tarcocimab and KSI-501 are being explored in two BLA-facing Phase 3 studies in the retinal vascular diseases, targeting the $15 billion anti-VEGF marketplace, with topline data readouts expected in 1Q 2026 and 3Q 2026. KSI-101 is a bispecific protein being explored in two Phase 3 studies in Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation (MESI), a greenfield market opportunity, with topline data readouts expected in 4Q 2026 or 1Q 2027.

For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements





This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding: the potential for KSI-101 to become a unifying treatment for the MESI patient population, the size of the anti-VEGF marketplace, expected topline data readouts in 1Q 2026 and 3Q 2026 for tarcocimab and KSI-501, the MESI market opportunity and the expected topline data readouts in 4Q 2026 or 1Q 2027 for KSI-101. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," and other similar expressions among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that cessation, modification or delay of any of the ongoing clinical studies may occur; the risk that our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development may fail; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; the risk that adverse economic conditions may significantly impact our business and operations, including our clinical trial sites, and those of our manufacturers, contract research organizations or others with whom we conduct business; the risk that sufficient capital may not be available as expected, or at all, to complete the development of any products; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Kodiak undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

