Knoa Pharma to Present Pipeline Assets at LSX Congress USA 2026

The Company will showcase its investigational pipeline assets and invite conversations with potential partners at the Congress, September 23-24, in Boston.

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoa Pharma LLC ("Knoa Pharma"), a public health-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to supporting patients and improving public health, will present its investigational pipeline assets at the 2026 LSX Congress USA in Boston, Massachusetts on September 23, at 1:45 p.m. ET, on the Biotech Growth stage. Knoa Pharma is actively seeking partnerships to advance the development of investigational therapeutics for multiple assets across several disease areas including genitourinary disorders, substance use disorders, and oncology. The company is discussing two assets, sunobinop and tinostamustine, both of which could present substantial revenue opportunities.*

Tinostamustine is a novel, first-in-class investigational drug combining DNA alkylating activity and HDAC inhibition in a single molecule. It has the potential to be a first-line agent to treat patients with glioblastoma (GBM), a highly aggressive form of brain cancer. In Phase 1 studies as an adjuvant to standard chemoradiation, tinostamustine showed promising activity in difficult-to-treat newly diagnosed patients. The drug has received orphan drug designation from FDA and has the potential to be the first new pharmacologic treatment option for GBM in more than 20 years. In Phase 1/2 clinical trials, tinostamustine has also shown promise in multiple other solid and hematological tumors.

Currently, tinostamustine is also a part of GBM AGILE (Glioblastoma Adaptive Global Innovative Learning Environment – NCT03970447), sponsored by the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research. This is a seamless phase 2/3 study conducted under a master protocol enabling multiple therapies or combinations of therapies to be evaluated simultaneously against a shared control arm. With its innovative design and efficient operational infrastructure, data from GBM AGILE can potentially be used as the foundation for new drug applications and registrations to the U.S. FDA and other health authorities.

Sunobinop is a novel, first-in-class nociceptin receptor agonist. The orally active investigational drug is in Phase 1/2 clinical development for multiple indications, including alcohol use disorder (AUD), interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS), and overactive bladder (OAB). Related to AUD, sunobinop is intended to address alcohol craving, consumption, and sleep issues; it has the potential to be the first new modality in AUD in almost 20 years. Related to OAB and IC/BPS, sunobinop is a novel, first-in-class agent that targets the sensory nerves in the bladder to affect urination and pain, and potentially reducing nocturia.

"Our R&D is grounded in rigorous science. Sunobinop and tinostamustine are differentiated, clinical-stage assets with encouraging signals across several disease areas," said David Saussy, Head of Licensing and Business Development at Knoa Pharma. "We look forward to sharing Knoa Pharma's pipeline and connecting with potential partners at LSX USA who share our commitment to advancing scientific innovation."

Companies interested in learning more about Knoa Pharma's pipeline and partnership opportunities are encouraged to connect with the team during LSX Congress USA 2026. For more information on pipeline products, e-mail partnering@pharma.com.

*This release discusses investigational uses of agents in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that sunobinop or tinostamustine will successfully complete development or gain FDA approval.

About Knoa Pharma LLC



Knoa Pharma was founded with a public health purpose to help abate the opioid crisis. That mission drives everything we do. We expand access to lifesaving overdose reversal medicines and deliver affordable treatments for opioid use disorder, while ensuring the safe and responsible distribution of medicines that are critical to patient care, including opioid analgesics. We also innovate to address unmet patient needs and enhance our robust generics portfolio. Owned by a not-for-profit foundation, every aspect of the business is centered on improving public health, saving lives, supporting recovery, and bringing forward medicines that make a meaningful difference. Learn more at www.knoapharma.com.

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SOURCE Knoa Pharma