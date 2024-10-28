Kivu Bioscience Raises $92 Million Series A Led by Novo Holdings to Advance Next-Generation Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Funding to support clinical development of multiple antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) programs

Utilizing the Synaffix platform designed to minimize off-target toxicity and improve efficacy

World-class team with decades of ADC drug development experience led by Mohit Trikha, PhD, well positioned to reach significant inflection points

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kivu Bioscience, a biotech company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates to deliver best-in-class therapeutics, announced today the close of a $92 million Series A financing round led by Novo Holdings, with participation from Gimv, Red Tree Venture Capital, HealthCap as well as existing investors BioGeneration Ventures, M Ventures, and Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij (BOM). The funding will be used to advance multiple oncology programs into the clinic.





“We’re excited to have the backing of this top-tier syndicate, who share our vision for developing kinder, gentler ADC therapies that are more effective and safer for cancer patients,” said Mohit Trikha, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of Kivu Bioscience. “Our next-generation ADCs address key limitations of current treatments, particularly by engineering stable ADCs we have the potential to reduce off-target side effects which in turn widens the therapeutic window. This funding allows us to accelerate the development of our Topo1i-based ADC pipeline to the clinic, where we plan to quickly differentiate Kivu’s products from past endeavors. We are inspired by patients and driven by data to accelerate transformative medicines.”

Kivu is utilizing the proprietary Synaffix site-specific linker-payload technology to deliver next-generation ADC therapeutics. The GlycoConnect™ technology, which couples the linker specifically to asparagine-297, delivers a clean, highly homogenous product. This technology not only offers a clear manufacturing advantage over other conjugation techniques, but also produces an ADC that is more stable, significantly reducing off-target side effects. This approach widens the therapeutic window, improving the safety profile for patients. Addressing the discontinuation and dose-reduction rates seen with ADCs will establish Kivu’s place in treating solid tumors.

“ADCs are an established modality for treating cancer, but tolerability issues limit the pace of advancement in the space. The early data from Kivu suggested superior stability of the constructs, clearly pointing toward targets that have been pursued by earlier generations of ADCs, but which failed due to high rates of drug discontinuation. That data in the hands of this outstanding management team tells an incredibly compelling story – one we are excited to support. We see tremendous opportunity for the Kivu pipeline to produce a new generation of targeted therapies as best-in-class novel ADCs across a broad range of cancers,” said Daniel O’Connell, M.D., Ph.D., Partner, Novo Holdings.

Kivu’s assets are in late-stage preclinical studies and target areas of high unmet medical need. The company’s platform is differentiated by its superior ability to avoid the issues seen with currently marketed ADCs and addresses key limitations related to stability and therapeutic precision and delivery. The company is set to begin Phase 1 trials for its lead candidate in 2025.

Kivu Bioscience is pioneering next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in oncology. The company’s proprietary linker-payload technology delivers enhanced safety and efficacy, minimizing off-target effects to improve patient outcomes. With multiple ADC programs in development and a team of industry veterans, Kivu is advancing its first two lead candidates to clinical trials expected to begin in 2025. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.kivubioscience.com.

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people’s health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novonesis A/S (Novozymes A/S) and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Growth, Asia, Planetary Health Investments and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life science companies at all stages of development.

As of year-end 2023, Novo Holdings had total assets of EUR 149 billion. www.novoholdings.dk.

