Press Releases

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

February 21, 2025 
LONDON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and recent portfolio execution.

A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. Individuals interested in participating in the call via telephone may register here. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the event will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating diseases by discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel therapies for diseases with unmet need, with a focus on cardiovascular indications. Kiniksa’s portfolio assets are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms and offer the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Every Second Counts! ®

Kiniksa Investor Contact
Jonathan Kirshenbaum
(781) 829-3949
jkirshenbaum@kiniksa.com

Kiniksa Media Contact
Tyler Gagnon
(781) 431-9100
tgagnon@kiniksa.com

