Press Releases

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 28, 2025 
LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in September:

  • Citi 2025 Biopharma Back to School Summit on Wednesday, September 3 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  • 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 4 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentations will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the events will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating diseases by discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel therapies for diseases with unmet need, with a focus on cardiovascular indications. Kiniksa’s portfolio of assets is based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms and offers the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Every Second Counts! ®

Kiniksa Investor & Media Contact
Jonathan Kirshenbaum
(781) 829-3949
jkirshenbaum@kiniksa.com


Events Europe
