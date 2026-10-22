Kibow Therapeutics to Present Phase 2b Results for KT-301 in Stage 4 Chronic Kidney Disease at ASN Kidney Week 2026

Randomized, Double-Blind Phase 2b Data in 327 Patients, Plus New Mechanistic Research, to Be Presented October 23 in Denver

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibow Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing microbiome-based therapies for chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that results from its Phase 2b study of KT-301 in Stage 4 chronic kidney disease will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2026, taking place October 21–25 in Denver, Colorado. A second abstract, reporting laboratory research on how KT-301, a proprietary live biotherapeutic, acts in the intestine, will be presented the same day.

Both presentations take place on Friday, October 23, and pair a randomized clinical trial in patients with advanced kidney disease with laboratory work on the mechanism behind it.

Robert Segal, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer of Kibow Therapeutics, will present results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study of KT-301 in 327 patients with Stage 4 CKD. Full session details appear at the end of this release.

"Patients with Stage 4 CKD have very few options that address the disease itself rather than its complications," said Robert Segal, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer of Kibow Therapeutics. "At Kidney Week we will present Phase 2b data examining whether modulating the gut microbiome with a kidney-specific synbiotic can slow progression in late-stage kidney disease, a potentially novel therapeutic strategy for an area of considerable unmet need."

Usha Vyas, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development at Kibow Therapeutics, will present a scientific poster examining the effects of KT-301 on the gut microbiome using advanced laboratory models. The research explores the interaction between targeted probiotics, intestinal microbial activity, and factors associated with CKD.

Founded in 1997, Kibow has spent nearly three decades pioneering research into the relationship between the intestinal microbiome and kidney function. Its work has helped advance understanding of how gut bacteria, the metabolism of waste compounds, and inflammation may influence kidney health.

The company's participation in ASN Kidney Week reflects its ongoing commitment to rigorous scientific investigation and collaboration with the broader nephrology research community.

ASN Kidney Week brings together kidney professionals, researchers, and healthcare leaders from around the world to share scientific discoveries, discuss advances in patient care, and explore emerging approaches to kidney disease prevention and treatment.

For more information, visit www.kibowtx.com.

Oral Presentation: Robert Segal, MD, FACP

Title : CKD-Strain Specific Probiotic KT-301 Significantly Slows Progression in Stage 4 CKD: Results of a Randomized, Double-Blind Phase 2b Study

Session : Exciting Developments in CKD Research: From Diagnostics to Management and More (OR2202)

Time : 5:00–5:10 p.m. MDT

Abstract: FR-OR040

Poster Presentation: Usha Vyas, Ph.D.

Title : Effect of CKD-Specific Probiotic Strain KT-301 on Uremic Toxin-Induced Dysbiosis Using Human Intestinal Microbial Ecosystem Simulator (SHIME) Reactor Technology and Gut-Barrier Coculture System

Session : CKD: Mechanisms of Injury and Fibrosis - 2 (PO2203-2)

Time : 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. MDT

Poster: FR-PO0218

About Kibow Therapeutics

Kibow Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative live biotherapeutics for people with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Building on nearly three decades of pioneering research into the gut-kidney connection, the company is advancing microbiome-based therapies designed to address unmet needs in kidney care. Its lead investigational therapy, KT-301, targets uremic toxins associated with CKD and is being evaluated for its potential to slow disease progression and improve quality of life. Kibow Biotech's commercial-stage product portfolio includes clinically studied probiotics like Renadyl®, along with Kibow Fortis® and kidney-specific products designed to support patients at different stages of care. Kibow is committed to advancing scientific research and developing new therapeutic approaches for people living with kidney disease.

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