Kelyniam Global Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

Kelyniam Global (OTCID:KLYG), a leader in custom cranial implants, today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The company delivered excellent performance, with strong revenue growth and a clear improvement in profitability.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 vs. 2025

Total revenue reached $1,904,547, up 39.6% from $1,364,432 in the prior-year period.

Gross profit increased 41.5% to $1,543,834, compared with $1,090,691 a year earlier.

Income from operations was $177,970, reversing an operating loss of $(59,869) in the same period of 2025.

EBITDA rose to $185,287 from a loss of $(52,474) in the prior-year period.

"We are very pleased with our strong start in 2026," said Ross Bjella, CEO. "These results reflect the hard work of our team and the growing demand for our regenerative product line. The successful first implantation of our FusionÔ PEEK + BCP implant marks the third regenerative implant in our portfolio. We believe regenerative medicine - where the implant supports the regrowth of the patient's own bone - is the future of neurosurgery, and we are deliberately building a pipeline of implant options around that belief."

Sales of CustomizedBone™ regenerative implants, licensed from Finceramica, grew more than 50% compared to the same period last year as surgeons gain experience and confidence with this technology. CustomizedBone™ is also the only cranial implant on the market indicated for children as young as seven years old.

During the quarter, a surgeon successfully implanted the first FusionÔ PEEK + Bicalcium Phosphate (BCP) implant. This innovative implant combines the strength of PEEK with the bone-integration properties of BCP. Both of Kelyniam's PEEK implants can be delivered overnight and can incorporate Kelyniam's patented integrated fixation system.

The company also generated revenue this year from a consulting and development agreement with another medical device company.

"Kelyniam is an ideal partner for early-stage or ex-U.S. medical device companies that need assistance with manufacturing or regulatory support," said Ross Bjella, CEO. "Our strategy is to leverage our expertise in design, manufacturing, and regulatory requirements to attract long-term partners, build a unique product line, and utilize the extra capacity in our ISO-certified and FDA-cleared facility."

About Kelyniam Global

About Kelyniam Global Kelyniam Global, Inc. specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetic cranial implants using computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing of advanced medical-grade polymers. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and craniofacial implants for patients who need reconstruction. Kelyniam works closely with surgeons, health systems, and payors to support positive clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. For more information, visit www.Kelyniam.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include changes in economic conditions, competitive factors, the company's ability to execute its plans, regulatory developments, and other risks described from time to time in the company's SEC reports.

Contact:

Ross Bjella

Rbjella@kelyniam.com

SOURCE Kelyniam Global Inc

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