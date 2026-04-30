Keenova Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 12, 2026

DUBLIN, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keenova Therapeutics plc, a leading developer and manufacturer of branded therapeutics, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, before market open. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The audio webcast may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.keenova.com under Events & Presentations or through this link. To access the call through a conference line, participants can register here to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. Participants are advised to join 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Keenova

Keenova Therapeutics is a leading U.S.-focused branded therapeutics company that strives to help patients with rare or unaddressed conditions live happier and healthier lives.

Keenova's rare disease capabilities underpin our diversified brands portfolio, which is focused across a wide range of specialty therapeutic areas of significant unmet need. These include rheumatology, ophthalmology, nephrology, neurology, pulmonology, orthopedics, urology, and neonatal respiratory critical care.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Keenova benefits from a strong U.S. manufacturing footprint with facilities in Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. To learn more, please visit www.keenova.com.

Keenova uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

Contacts

Investors



investor.relations@keenova.com

Media



media.relations@keenova.com

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SOURCE Keenova Therapeutics