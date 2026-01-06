SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kashiv BioSciences to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kashiv BioSciences, LLC (“Kashiv”), a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Sandeep Athalye, Global Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Paras Vasanani, Head of Business Development, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PST.



44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Kashiv BioSciences Company Presentation
Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Time: 11:00 - 11:25 a.m. PST
Location: Golden Gate Conference Room – The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, California

About Kashiv BioSciences:
Kashiv BioSciences, LLC is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company with numerous commercial and advanced clinical-stage assets and is among the few U.S.-based companies to both manufacture and receive marketing authorization for multiple biosimilars. Kashiv BioSciences, LLC in the USA, and its subsidiaries in India (together “Kashiv BioSciences”) operate together with robust infrastructure and highly skilled teams that provide global R&D, clinical, manufacturing, regulatory, and IP capabilities. We believe our people, partners, and shared purpose fuel our work to advance patient care and access to important medicines. For more information, visit www.kashivbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

For further information or queries please contact:
Dr. Paras Vasanani
Head – Business Development
paras.vasanani@kashivbio.com

Heena Dhedhi
Head – Corporate Communications
heena.dhedhi@kashivbio.com

