Karen Knudsen, MBA PhD, Appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) today announced the appointment of Karen E. Knudsen, MBA PhD as its new chief executive officer. A visionary leader in oncology, healthcare delivery, scientific innovation, and strategic transformation, Dr. Knudsen joins PICI at a pivotal time, and brings significant expertise in converting scientific discoveries into real world benefit for cancer patients. Despite recent groundbreaking advancements, like CRISPR gene editing and mRNA vaccines, the life sciences industry is facing unprecedented challenges that undermine scientific progress and threaten to short-circuit the engine of scientific discovery. As the institute nears its 10-year anniversary, it is primed to strengthen support of the scientific community and escalate capacity to drive immune-based therapeutic breakthroughs for cancer.

Rapid-fire changes in federal funding and policy, along with dysfunction in the biotech market, are contributing to increasingly challenging conditions for cancer researchers and the biotech ecosystem. With a bespoke infrastructure designed to quickly mobilize research and accelerate ideas from bench to bedside and to the marketplace, PICI is well-positioned to lead the IO field and help counter these headwinds against progress.

“For nearly a decade, PICI has been at the forefront of transforming cancer treatment through the power of immunotherapy—reshaping what is possible in the fight against this disease. But there is more to be done, particularly at this critical time. I believe the institute’s bold, unique model and long-term commitment to catalyzing innovations into clinical testing and near-term patient benefits are exactly the type of support needed to drive continued progress against cancer. This is all the more critical despite the current funding climate,” said Knudsen. “I am honored to lead this extraordinary team of scientists, research institutions, and industry leaders as we push the boundaries and speed of innovation even further. Together, we will accelerate the development of life-saving therapies, expand the reach of PICI’s impact, and bring the vision of turning all cancers into curable diseases to reality.”

Dr. Knudsen most recently served as the chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society (ACS) and ACS Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), where she led both organizations through a period of transformative growth, significantly expanding research investments, advocacy reach, and direct patient support initiatives. Under her leadership, ACS evolved into a unified, high-performing enterprise, increasing revenue by more than 30 percent and broadening its impact to serve over 55 million lives annually. Moreover, Dr. Knudsen developed and scaled innovative programs that included joint ventures and an impact innovation arm to accelerate progress against cancer.

Founded in 2016 by visionary technologist and philanthropist Sean Parker, PICI has pioneered a novel approach to cancer research, fostering high-impact collaborations across top-tier academic research institutions, biopharma, investment and industry partners. The institute’s mission is to harness the power of the immune system to turn all cancers into curable diseases. With the addition of Dr. Knudsen to lead the organization, PICI is poised to further accelerate its work in immunotherapy, investing in cutting-edge science and translating discoveries rapidly into commercializable, life-saving treatments.

“Karen is the rare leader who understands the science and also what it takes to advance scientific breakthroughs to clinical reality. She brings experience in healthcare, academic medicine, and biotech, along with an entrepreneurial drive to pioneer new models for accelerating cures to patients. This combination of vision and relentless focus on patient outcomes are exactly the characteristics that PICI needs to achieve its mission,” said Sean Parker, PICI Founder and Chairman. “PICI was built to accelerate the discovery and development of cancer cures by taking a different approach to funding research. Unlike traditional research grants, PICI funds every step in the innovation lifecycle, from basic science, to translational research, and all the way to a marketable drug. We focus on funding the most ambitious research, forging collaborations between investigators, and speeding therapies to market by forming new companies to commercialize these therapies. This model allows us to collapse the timeline between scientific discovery and patient benefit.”

Prior to ACS, Dr. Knudsen served as executive vice president of Oncology Services at Jefferson Health and enterprise director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, growing a multi-state oncology network and spearheading advancements in translational cancer research that increased early access to the most advanced cancer care. A globally recognized expert in prostate cancer, she has authored over 200 scientific publications and generated practice-changing discoveries. Dr. Knudsen held leadership roles with organizations including the National Cancer Institute Board of Scientific Advisors, the Association of American Cancer Institutes, and the American Association for Cancer Research. She currently serves on the boards of Exai Bio, Paradigm Health, and Research!America, and advises multiple biotech ventures including ArteraAI and Transcarent.

Dr. Knudsen holds numerous awards for her scientific and healthcare accomplishments, and this year will be honored with the Allen Lichter Visionary Leader Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), recognizing her lifetime achievement of outstanding contributions to the field of oncology.

Dr. Knudsen holds a PhD in Biological Sciences from the University of California, San Diego, and an MBA from Temple University’s Fox School of Business. She has been recognized as one of Forbes’ “50 Over 50: Women of Impact”, a CNBC Changemaker, and is a CEO Council Member for both the Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

As CEO, Dr. Knudsen will work closely with PICI’s Board of Directors, existing leadership team and PICI Network researchers to realize the institute’s bold, ambitious growth goals. She will oversee PICI’s scientific and strategic vision, ensuring the institute remains at the forefront of immunotherapy innovation. Her unique blend of biotech, scientific, healthcare, and nonprofit leadership experience positions her to enhance PICI’s position at the center of the oncology field, build large-scale industry partnerships and accelerate the institute’s model of venture incubation and investment. By leveraging her deep understanding of translational science and strategic partnerships, Dr. Knudsen will drive PICI’s mission forward—turning groundbreaking discoveries into real-world therapies that transform cancer care and bring curative solutions to patients faster.

About the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization driving the next generation of cancer treatment by accelerating the development of breakthrough immune therapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases. Founded in 2016 through the vision of Sean Parker, PICI unites the nation’s top cancer centers into a collaborative consortium that fuels high-risk, high-reward science with shared goals, data, and infrastructure. Unlike traditional research models, PICI goes beyond discovery by actively advancing promising innovations through clinical testing, company formation and incubation, and commercialization. PICI has supported more than 1,000 investigators across its network and has a portfolio that includes 17 biotech ventures with over $4B raised in capital. PICI is uniquely positioned to close the gap between scientific discovery and patient access. By integrating scientific excellence with entrepreneurial execution, PICI is reimagining how cures are made, and accelerating their path to the people who need them most. Learn more at www.parkerici.org .

