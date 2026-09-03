SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kardigan to Present at Two September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KARD #Kardigan--Kardigan™, Inc. (Nasdaq: KARD) (“Kardigan” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage precision therapeutics company developing medicines that target the root causes of cardiovascular diseases with no approved treatments, will participate at the following conferences in September.



2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 1:35 pm ET

Baird's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
1x1 and small group meetings: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

A live webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed via the Investors & Media section of the Kardigan website at https://ir.kardigan.bio/. Following the event, a replay of the presentations will be available on the website for a limited time.

About Kardigan

Kardigan is a clinical-stage precision therapeutics company developing medicines that target the root cause of specific cardiovascular diseases where no approved treatments exist. Led by a proven and experienced management team, Kardigan is reimagining cardiovascular drug discovery and development through an integrated approach that unites deep cardiovascular biology, real-world patient data, and advanced analytics to enable more precise, efficient, and informed development of novel therapies. Learn more about Kardigan and its mission at Kardigan.bio.


Contacts

Media:
Michael Bachner
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
+1 (609) 664-7308
mbachner@kardigan.bio

Investors:
Clayton Robertson
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@kardigan.bio

Northern California New Jersey Events
Kardigan
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of office chair concept showing one chair upright and four knocked down
Job Trends
7 biopharma M&A deals where layoffs followed
August 20, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Aerial view of Jersey City skyline at sunset
Job Trends
11 companies hiring in New Jersey
August 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of red paper airplane flying on blue paper art abstract background
Job Trends
5 NextGen winners who went public this year (and which ones are hiring)
August 5, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Lisata axes 72% of workforce following failed merger with Kuva
August 4, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel