Kardigan to Present at Two September 2026 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KARD #Kardigan--Kardigan™, Inc. (Nasdaq: KARD) (“Kardigan” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage precision therapeutics company developing medicines that target the root causes of cardiovascular diseases with no approved treatments, will participate at the following conferences in September.

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 1:35 pm ET

Baird's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

1x1 and small group meetings: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

A live webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed via the Investors & Media section of the Kardigan website at https://ir.kardigan.bio/. Following the event, a replay of the presentations will be available on the website for a limited time.

About Kardigan

Kardigan is a clinical-stage precision therapeutics company developing medicines that target the root cause of specific cardiovascular diseases where no approved treatments exist. Led by a proven and experienced management team, Kardigan is reimagining cardiovascular drug discovery and development through an integrated approach that unites deep cardiovascular biology, real-world patient data, and advanced analytics to enable more precise, efficient, and informed development of novel therapies. Learn more about Kardigan and its mission at Kardigan.bio.

Media:

Michael Bachner

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (609) 664-7308

mbachner@kardigan.bio

Investors:

Clayton Robertson

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@kardigan.bio