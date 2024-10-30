Kapoose Creek Bio Acquires Exclusive License to Adapsyn Bioscience’s World-Leading AI Technology for Drug Development

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Kapoose Creek Bio, a biotechnology company leveraging AI for drug discovery from nature, today announced an exclusive license of Adapsyn Bioscience’s preeminent chemical informatics platform, and the acquisition of its state-of-the art drug discovery lab and globally recognized talent.

The agreement with Adapsyn, a Canadian company backed by Genesys Capital and other private investors, offers Kapoose Creek Bio an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate its remarkable growth, and further populate its development pipeline.

Adapsyn’s informatics technologies uniquely complement Kapoose Creek Bio’s unEarth Rx platform, a suite of AI-powered tools that dramatically accelerates the discovery of drugs from nature, yielding high-quality leads for crucial new medicines. Together, the platforms create an end-to-end bespoke solution for natural product drug discovery, able to address the biggest challenges in the field – providing new capabilities to explore nature’s chemistry, characterizing its potential as medicine, and producing natural products and their derivatives at scale – at unprecedented speed.

The transaction follows significant progress made by Kapoose Creek Bio this year. Leveraging its platform, the company has advanced two potent compounds, KCB100 and KCB200, spanning indications in neurodegeneration and neuropsychiatric diseases, and is currently in the process of optimizing the compounds for human dosing, with the aim of having a Drug Candidate for preclinical development in the coming months.

“This acquisition promises substantial short- and long-term benefits, and we’re extremely excited about what it means for our future,” said Dr. Eric Brown, CEO, Kapoose Creek Bio. “Having exclusive access to proprietary technology that complements our own will significantly accelerate our efforts to further populate our pipeline and increase our value proposition.”

“We are delighted that Adapsyn’s AI platform will be further leveraged at Kapoose Creek Bio,” said Kelly Holman, Managing Director, Genesys Capital. “The company is well positioned to forge new ground in drug discovery.”

In addition to the licensing of Adapsyn’s technology, Kapoose Creek Bio will acquire rights to its proprietary collection of microbes and novel natural products, along with Adapsyn’s fully equipped natural product drug discovery chemistry laboratory at McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) in Ontario. An interdisciplinary team of four scientists from Adapsyn will also join Kapoose Creek Bio, with expertise that spans chemistry, microbiology and computation. All are globally recognized talents who have worked with the technology since its inception and are responsible for creating the innovative platform.

New Kapoose Creek Bio team members include:

Chris Dejong, Vice President, Technology, an innovative computational drug discovery scientist and technology leader with a proven track record in leveraging AI and software development to accelerate therapeutic discovery;

Robyn MacLellan, Director, Microbiology, an accomplished microbiologist with over a decade of hands-on experience in bioscience, specializing in industrial-scale microbial fermentation, strain and extract library generation, and drug discovery;

Dr. David Capstick, Director, Science Operations, an expert in science operations management in both academia and the private biotech sector; and

Dr. Haoxin Li, Director, Analytical Chemistry, a seasoned scientist with a passion for unlocking the secrets of natural products through metabolomics, and whose contributions have advanced scientific knowledge and hold immense potential for future drug development.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new talent and build on the remarkable progress we have achieved to date,” said Dr. Brown. “With exclusive access to world-leading technology and talent, a growing collection of drug-like chemistry from nature, and two lead compounds already identified, we are well on our way to propelling the development of groundbreaking therapies from nature.”

Kapoose Creek Bio is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, visit www.kapoosecreek.com.

