Kane Biotech to Present Clinical Data and Showcase revyve® Product Line at SAWC Fall 2026

Company to engage with wound-care professionals and meet with existing and prospective distribution partners

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Company”, “Kane” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company commercializing and developing technologies and products that address microbial biofilms, today announced that it will attend the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (“SAWC”) Fall 2026, taking place October 15–18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PDT, Dr. Robert Huizinga will present three scientific posters at SAWC Fall 2026 describing the clinical and health-economic findings associated with revyve®. The presentations address the modeled economic impact of moving chronic wounds toward healing trajectories, compatibility with hypochlorous acid irrigation and standard wound-care practices, and the relationship between changes in tissue oxygenation and wound-area reduction. The posters are authored by a multidisciplinary team of clinical and scientific collaborators, including Kane Biotech.

Kane will also host Booth #544 in the SAWC Fall exhibit hall, where it will showcase its revyve product line and engage with clinicians, researchers and other wound-care professionals. Kane plans to meet with its existing distributors and prospective new distributors to discuss opportunities to expand product awareness and commercial reach in the United States and other markets.

U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and Health Canada approved revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

“As adoption of revyve continues to grow, SAWC Fall provides an important venue to connect directly with clinicians and distribution partners across the wound-care community,” said S. Kay Watkins Weaver, Vice President, Commercial Operations, U.S. at Kane Biotech. “We look forward to discussing our latest clinical findings, showcasing the revyve platform and exploring opportunities to expand access to these products in both existing and new markets.”

SAWC Fall is a four-day, multidisciplinary educational conference that brings together the wound-care community to advance healing, strengthen collaboration and improve patient care. The 2026 program features practical education addressing chronic wounds, limb salvage, pressure-injury prevention, mobile wound care, reimbursement, compliance and emerging technologies. For more information, visit the SAWC Fall conference website.

Kane’s revyve portfolio currently includes U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser. The wound gel and wound gel spray are also approved by Health Canada. Kane is ISO 13485:2016 certified under the Medical Device Single Audit Program.

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

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Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc. rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e960731-845e-4b9d-9e81-28fcac23fc86