Kane Biotech to Host Commercial Update Webcast on September 16

Board Chair Philip Renaud, leading wound-care surgeon Dr. John C. Lantis and Interim CEO Dr. Robert Huizinga to discuss Kane’s commercial progress, clinical relevance and operational priorities

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Company”, “Kane” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company commercializing and developing technologies and products that address microbial biofilms, today announced that it will host a virtual Commercial Update on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The one-hour webcast will provide shareholders, prospective investors and other stakeholders with an update on Kane’s focus on building a clinically credible and commercially disciplined wound-care business, including the Company’s strategy to convert revyve® into meaningful, recurring revenue through sustained clinical adoption, productive commercial channels and repeatable product sales.

The details of the Webcast are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Duration: Approximately 60 minutes, including a question-and-answer session

Format: Virtual presentation followed by a question-and-answer session

Registration: Link to Registration Site

Investors, shareholders and other stakeholders are encouraged to register in advance to participate in the live webcast and Q&A session. A replay of the webcast will be made available at www.kanebiotech.com following the event.

U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and Health Canada approved revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray



Mr. Philip Renaud, Chair of Kane’s Board of Directors, will participate in the presentation.

Dr. John C. Lantis, Site Chief of Surgery at Mount Sinai West Hospital and Professor of Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, will also participate in the presentation. Dr. Lantis is an experienced vascular surgeon and wound-care investigator who has served as principal investigator on more than 70 multicentre and single-centre chronic-wound and vascular-surgery trials. His presentation will provide an expert clinical perspective on chronic wounds, wound biofilms and the practical requirements for bringing new wound-care technologies into clinical use, including his experience with revyve Antimicrobial Wound Spray in venous leg ulcers.

Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Kane Biotech, will present an operational and commercial update. The presentation will address the work undertaken to strengthen Kane’s commercial foundation, advance its clinical evidence strategy, expand routes to market and focus the Company on converting commercial access into repeatable product adoption and revenue.

“Over the past year, Kane has changed how it approaches governance, evidence generation and commercialization,” said Philip Renaud, Chair of the Board. “This webcast gives us an opportunity to speak directly to shareholders and other stakeholders about that work, put the Company’s progress into clear clinical and commercial context, and outline the execution priorities that will guide Kane’s next phase.”

Kane’s revyve portfolio currently includes U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser. The wound gel and wound gel spray are also approved by Health Canada. Kane is ISO 13485:2016 certified under the Medical Device Single Audit Program.

“Product clearance and scientific evidence are essential, but they are not the same as commercial success,” said Dr. Huizinga. “Our priority is to translate Kane’s biofilm expertise and the revyve platform into sustained clinical adoption, productive commercial channels and demonstrable revenue traction. We intend to discuss both the progress made and the work that remains.”

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

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Website: kanebiotech.com

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Presentation: Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information: Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc. rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30f95b0d-a64d-4c49-9c56-daf2a8e2d906