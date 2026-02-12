KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present EKTERLY® (sebetralstat) Data at the 2026 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV) today announced the acceptance of three abstracts for presentation at the 2026 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from February 27–March 2, 2026.

The following poster presentations will take place on Friday, February 27 from 2:45–3:45 pm ET in the Convention Center, Level 2, Hall E:

Response Drivers in Sebetralstat Placebo-controlled Clinical Trials: Jonathan Bernstein , Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Danny Cohn, Henriette Farkas, William Lumry, Andrea Zanichelli, James Hao, Matthew Iverson, Michael Smith, Paul Audhya, Erik Hansen, Nathan Teuscher, Marc Riedl.

, Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Danny Cohn, Henriette Farkas, William Lumry, Andrea Zanichelli, James Hao, Matthew Iverson, Michael Smith, Paul Audhya, Erik Hansen, Nathan Teuscher, Marc Riedl. On-demand Treatment Patterns of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks with Sebetralstat in the KONFIDENT-S Study: Marc Riedl , Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Jonathan Bernstein, Danny Cohn, William Lumry, Michael Manning, Raffi Tachdjian, Daniel Soteres, Andrea Zanichelli, James Hao, Michael Smith, Paul Audhya, Henriette Farkas.

The following investigator-initiated study late-breaking poster presentation will take place on Sunday, March 1 from 9:45–10:45 am ET in the Convention Center, Level 2, Hall E:

Management of Attacks and Burden in Patents with Hereditary Angioedema: Results from the ECRINS Survey: Laurence Bouillet , Alexis Bocquet, Delphine Gobert, Stéphane Gayet, Sophie Debord-Peguet, Aurélie Du-Thanh, Isabelle Boccon-Gibod, Isabelle Citerne, Alexandre Belot, Olivier Fain, Magali Aubineau, Trevor Stanbury, Benoit Bouquillon, Melanie Arnaud, David Launay.

Links to all presentations will be available on the KalVista website under Publications.

About Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disease resulting in deficiency or dysfunction in the C1 esterase inhibitor (C1INH) protein and subsequent uncontrolled activation of the kallikrein-kinin system. People living with HAE experience painful and debilitating attacks of tissue swelling in various locations of the body that can be life-threatening depending on the area affected. Treatment guidelines recommend treating attacks as early as possible to prevent progression of swelling and shorten the time to attack resolution, and to consider treatment for all attacks, regardless of anatomic location or severity.

About EKTERLY® (sebetralstat)

EKTERLY (sebetralstat) is a novel plasma kallikrein inhibitor approved in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore and Japan for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in people 12 years of age and older. EKTERLY is the first and only oral on-demand treatment for HAE, offering efficacious and safe treatment of attacks without the burden of injections. With a US regulatory filing planned for 2026 to expand use to children aged 2–11, and additional filings anticipated in key global markets, EKTERLY has the potential to become the foundational therapy for HAE management worldwide. For more information, including the full US Prescribing Information, visit EKTERLY.com.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering life-changing oral therapies for individuals affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. The KalVista team discovered and developed EKTERLY®—the first and only oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE)—and continues to work closely with the global HAE community to improve treatment and care for this disease around the world. For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "position," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, information relating to our business and business plans, the success of our efforts to commercialize EKTERLY® (sebetralstat), our ability to successfully obtain foreign regulatory approvals for sebetralstat, our expectations about the safety and efficacy of sebetralstat, the timing of clinical trials and their results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our KONFIDENT-S and KONFIDENT-KID trials, and the ability of EKTERLY to treat HAE. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2025, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

